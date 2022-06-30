Arizona attorney general: Pre-1901 abortion ban enforceable

Ducey spokesman C.J. Karamargin the governor's office was reviewing Brnovich's decision and had no immediate comment.

The old law says anyone who helps a pregnant woman obtain an abortion can be sentenced to two to five years in prison. The only exception is if the life of the woman is in jeopardy.

Abortion clinics across Arizona had stopped providing the procedures within hours of last Friday's Supreme Court ruling. They cited concerns that the old law could be enforced.

Planned Parenthood Arizona President and CEO Brittany Forteno said the group was outraged by Brnovich's decision, which came after providers and patients had been living in distress since Friday.

“Now, our extremist Attorney General has announced his plans to reinstate an antiquated, enjoined 1901 law that will ban all abortion in Arizona until the new law takes effect,” she said. "It’s unconscionable and drastically out of line with the 7 in 10 Arizonans who support abortion access.”

Besides the total ban, a law that grants eggs and fetuses all rights is also on the books. Abortion rights advocates are asking a judge who refused to block it last year because Roe v. Wade was in effect to reconsider his decision. The judge did block that law's ban on abortions because of a fetal genetic abnormality.

After the Supreme Court decision, an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 abortion rights protesters gathered at the state Capitol, where the Legislature was completing work on the yearly session.

State police used tear gas to disperse the crowd after a small group of protesters started banging on the state Senate's glass front and one person tried to kick in a sliding glass door. No arrests or injuries were reported Friday night, but protests continued for two days and several people were arrested.

Brnovich is among several Republicans vying for their party's nomination for U.S. Senate in the Aug. 2 primary.

There were just over 13,000 abortions in Arizona in 2020, according to the most recent report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Of those, fewer than 650 were performed after 15 weeks of gestation.

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, left, speaks during a news conference after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision as Center for Arizona Policy President Cathi Herrod Esq., right, and pregnancy resource centers representative Josh Chumley of Choices, middle, listen in Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin Combined Shape Caption Arizona Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, left, speaks during a news conference after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision as Center for Arizona Policy President Cathi Herrod Esq., right, and pregnancy resource centers representative Josh Chumley of Choices, middle, listen in Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined Shape Caption Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin Combined Shape Caption Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined Shape Caption Center for Arizona Policy President Cathi Herrod Esq., middle, speaks as she is flanked by pregnancy resource centers representative Josh Chumley of Choices, right, and pro-life Arizona lawmaker, Arizona Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, during a news conference after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin Combined Shape Caption Center for Arizona Policy President Cathi Herrod Esq., middle, speaks as she is flanked by pregnancy resource centers representative Josh Chumley of Choices, right, and pro-life Arizona lawmaker, Arizona Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, during a news conference after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined Shape Caption Center for Arizona Policy President Cathi Herrod Esq., speaks during a news conference after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin Combined Shape Caption Center for Arizona Policy President Cathi Herrod Esq., speaks during a news conference after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined Shape Caption Center for Arizona Policy President Cathi Herrod Esq., left, speaks during a news conference as pregnancy resource centers representatives, including Josh Chumley of Choices, right, listens to Herrod after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin Combined Shape Caption Center for Arizona Policy President Cathi Herrod Esq., left, speaks during a news conference as pregnancy resource centers representatives, including Josh Chumley of Choices, right, listens to Herrod after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined Shape Caption Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol in protest after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin Combined Shape Caption Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol in protest after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined Shape Caption Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin Combined Shape Caption Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined Shape Caption Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin Combined Shape Caption Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined Shape Caption A protester shouts, joining thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin Combined Shape Caption A protester shouts, joining thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin