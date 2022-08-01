Arizona AG says most alleged 2020 dead voters were alive

Combined with other reports of dead voters, Brnovich’s Election Integrity Unit investigated a combined 409 names and produced “only a handful of potential cases.”

Brnovich vouched for the legitimacy of the election immediately after President Joe Biden's victory but later publicized his investigation of the Cyber Ninjas allegations as he sought Trump's endorsement for his Senate campaign. Trump ultimately released a scathing statement saying Brnovich wasn't doing enough to advance his claims of fraud and endorsed businessman Blake Masters.

Federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the election was tainted. The former president’s allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by courts, including by judges Trump appointed.

The Cyber Ninjas review looked at data, machines and ballots from Maricopa County, the state's largest. It produced a report that experts described as riddled with errors, bias and flawed methodology. Still, even that partisan review came up with a vote tally that would not have altered the outcome, finding that Biden won by 360 more votes than the official results.