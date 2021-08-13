Ariya Jutanugarn takes lead at windy Women’s Scottish Open

Jutanugarn was at 9-under 135 total, three strokes ahead of fellow Thai player Atthaya Thitikul (70), England's Charley Hull (69) and Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen (69).

“Left a few shots out there on the back nine,” Hull said. “I left a 7-, 8-foot putt an inch off the hole, but was dead in line. But the greens were slower today and they didn’t double cut them. Felt really good. Nice to be around home turf, even in Europe. Feels more like home.”

Pederson had two eagles along with five birdies and six bogeys.

“I’ve only missed I think eight greens in two days, which is quite solid," Pederson said. “My chipping has been really good. Obviously, it’s frustrating feeling so many parts of the game are good, and then lacking the putting a little bit.”

U.S. Women's Open champion Yuka Saso (72) was 5 under with Jeongeun Lee6 (68), Lydia Hall (70), Kelsey MacDonald (71), Ryann O’Toole (71) and Sarah Schmelzel (71).

“In the range, I prepared just control shot,” Lee6 said. “The green is a little bit slow today. So I focused on just speed, putting.”

Michele Thomson of Scotland, the first-round leader after a 65, had an 80 to drop into a tie for 45th at 1 over. She had a birdie and nine bogeys.

Defending champion Stacy Lewis also was 1 over after a 74. She won last year at The Renaissance Club.