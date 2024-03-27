BreakingNews
Baltimore bridge collapse: Ship's fuel heater pressure gauges had problem in 2023
Nation & World News

Ariana DeBose to host Tony Awards for the third straight time

It’s a new location but the same host for the Tony Awards
FILE - Ariana DeBose arrives at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. DeBose, who hosted both the 2023 and 2022 Tony Awards, will be back this year for the ceremony June 16, and will produce and choreograph the opening number. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

FILE - Ariana DeBose arrives at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. DeBose, who hosted both the 2023 and 2022 Tony Awards, will be back this year for the ceremony June 16, and will produce and choreograph the opening number. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By MARK KENNEDY – Associated Press
24 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — It's a new location but the same host for the Tony Awards:Ariana DeBose will make it three in a row as MC of theater's most watched event, which this year moves uptown to Lincoln Center.

The Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee, who hosted both the 2023 and 2022 ceremonies, will be back this year for the show on June 16, and will produce and choreograph the opening number.

“I couldn’t pass up the chance to host the Tonys one more time, at Lincoln Center. I’m excited to collaborate with the team to create an incredible celebration of this season’s achievements on Broadway for our community and for everyone at home,” said DeBose in a statement.

DeBose was widely cheered for the way she hosted last year amid the Hollywood writers' strike, leading a show that had no script and opening the telecast by dancing and leaping her way through the lobby of the United Palace Theatre. She earned an Emmy nomination for her work.

DeBose is a theater veteran, with roles in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” “Hamilton,” “A Bronx Tale,” “Pippin,” “Motown the Musical,” “Bring It On: The Musical” and “Company.” She won an Oscar for her role in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” and was in “Schmigadoon!” on Apple TV+.

This year’s location — the David H. Koch Theater — is the home of New York City Ballet and in the same sprawling building complex as Lincoln Square Theater, which houses the Broadway venue Beaumont Theater.

Like last year, the three-hour main telecast will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. EDT/5 p.m.-8 p.m. PDT with a pre-show on Pluto TV, with some Tony Awards handed out there.

The Tony eligibility cut-off date for the 2023-2024 season is April 25, and nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards will be announced April 30. The awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Last year, the intimate, funny-sad musical "Kimberly Akimbo" took the best new musical crown, and Tom Stoppard's "Leopoldstadt," which explores Jewish identity with an intergenerational story, won best play. Sean Hayes won lead actor in a play for "Good Night, Oscar," and Victoria Clark won for "Kimberly Akimbo."

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

FILE - Ariana DeBose speaks on stage at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. DeBose, who hosted both the 2023 and 2022 Tony Awards, will be back this year for the ceremony June 16, and will produce and choreograph the opening number. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

FILE - Host Ariana DeBose performs at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. DeBose, who hosted both the 2023 and 2022 Tony Awards, will be back this year for the ceremony June 16, and will produce and choreograph the opening number. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

Kirby Smart: Fast cars and college football players a growing issue

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Baltimore bridge collapse: Ship's fuel heater pressure gauges had problem in 2023
33m ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

OPINION
TORPY: How a rookie Democrat’s bill became a GOP ‘Christmas tree’

Credit: Family photo

Cobb mother said her child choked. Police say boy died from fentanyl
45m ago

Credit: Family photo

Cobb mother said her child choked. Police say boy died from fentanyl
45m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gen Z employees push to make work work for themselves
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts following its 3-day losing streak
7m ago
Ukraine's president replaces a top security official in new reshuffle as exhausted troops...
11m ago
Looking at a solar eclipse can be dangerous without eclipse glasses. Here’s what to know
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Attention, Braves fans: Meet the new host of the AJC Braves Report podcast, Barrett...
Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town