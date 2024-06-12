Nation & World News

Argentine riot police disperse protesters with water cannons and tear gas ahead of key Senate vote

Riot police in Argentina's capital have fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters who threw Molotov cocktails and stones outside Congress, escalating tensions as lawmakers prepare to vote on state overhaul and tax bills proposed by President Javier Milei
By ISABEL DEBRE – Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine riot police fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters who threw stones and Molotov cocktails outside Congress on Wednesday, escalating tensions before lawmakers were to vote on state overhaul and tax bills proposed by President Javier Milei.

The vote is the most serious test to date of the libertarian leader’s vision of governance and change.

Thousands of demonstrators had converged around Congress as Senate opened debate on the key legislation, urging lawmakers to reject Milei's program of harsh austerity and economic deregulation.

The carnival atmosphere that prevailed in downtown Buenos Aires earlier in the day — with protesters playing trumpets, grilling meat on impromptu barbecues and chanting raucously — quickly turned as crowds jostled and shoved against the column of police armed with shields and batons.

Security forces backed by armored cars with mounted water cannons pushed back protesters who surged toward cordoned-off streets. Facing resistance from protesters who threw Molotov cocktails and stones, and set fire to at least one vehicle, hundreds of police officers unleashed water canons and tear gas.

There were no immediate reports of arrests or injuries in the ensuing scuffles. Earlier in the day, police had used pepper spray to clear a line of protesters, sending at least four opposition lawmakers to the hospital, according to their political party Unión por la Patria.

The violence outside Congress prompted a shouting match inside as opposition senators tried to pass a motion to pause the debate because of the clashes. The motion failed and debate continued.

Milei rose to power on the promise he would solve Argentina’s worst economic crisis in two decades, but his political party of relative novices holds a tiny minority of seats in Congress and he has struggled to strike deals with the opposition.

Senators began debating two bills on Wednesday, a tax package that lowers the income tax threshold and a 238-article state reform bill, initially dubbed the “omnibus bill” because of its then more than 600 articles.

This watered-down version still delegates broad legislative powers to the president in energy, pensions and security, and includes measures to incentivize investment, deregulate the economy and trim the deficit.

Certain touchy subjects, such as unions’ provision of health care and the privatization of Argentina’s national oil company, have been scrapped in hopes of reaching a compromise.

“If this law passes, we are going to lose so many of our labor and pension rights,” said 54-year-old primary school teacher Miriam Rajovitcher, saying already her school budget has been slashed, her wages have been cut and food prices have skyrocketed. “Already I am so much worse off.”

Chanting, “Our country is not for sale!” protesters held signs mocking Milei for his self-proclaimed “anarcho-capitalist” agenda and drastic efforts to slash spending across the state. “How can a head of state hate the state?” one read.

After weeks of torturous negotiations to win over potential allies, Milei's two major bills cleared an important hurdle in late April, passing the lower house of Congress. If the Senate passes the bills with modifications, the lower house still has to approve them.

During the debate Wednesday, pro-Milei senators said they had accepted tough concessions.

“Today, it’s almost more important for Milei to demonstrate that he can pass laws in Congress than what he passes,” said Lucas Romero, director of Synopsis consultancy.

The package faces stiff resistance from right-wing moderates and the left-leaning Peronist movement loyal to former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, which has dominated Argentine politics for two decades.

The Peronist bloc controls 33 out of 72 seats in the Senate while Milei’s party, Freedom Advances, holds just seven. The bill needs 37 votes in the Senate to get a majority.

Analysts say foreign investors and the International Monetary Fund, to which Argentina owes a staggering $44 billion, are closely watching the vote to see whether Milei can build consensus with his opponents to deliver on his ambitions.

Anti-government protesters clash with police outside Congress, as lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A car burns as police clear the streets of anti-government protesters outside Congress, where lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police spray anti-government protesters outside Congress, as lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An anti-government protester tries to alleviate the effect of gas sprayed by police outside Congress where lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by Argentine Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Anti-government protesters are sprayed by a police water cannon outside Congress, as lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A police officer fires a weapon during clashes with anti-government protesters outside Congress, where lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police detain an anti-government protester outside Congress where lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by Argentine Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Anti-government protesters clash with police outside Congress, as lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Anti-government protesters gather outside Congress, as lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A masked anti-government protester aims a toy gun during a demonstration outside Congress where lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. The sign at right reads in Spanish "Exterminator of the homeland." (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A car burns during clashes between police and anti-government protesters outside Congress, where lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An anti-government protester holds a sign against the reform bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei outside Congress where police stand by in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Anti-government protesters play instruments outside Congress as lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Anti-government protesters gather outside Congress where lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An anti-government protester kicks a burning vehicle during clashes with police outside Congress, where lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Feds: Arizona man plotted mass shooting in Atlanta to spark ‘race war’1h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO

Trilith CEO: As production slows, ‘everyone is eager’ for a rebound
52m ago

Credit: Courtesy photo/Garry Kozak

Jet carrying Atlantans that crashed in 1971 finally found in Vermont lake

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists reject constitutional amendment on women in pastoral roles

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists reject constitutional amendment on women in pastoral roles

UGA study finds Black children can internalize racism, leading to anxiety
The Latest

Credit: AP

Louisiana Supreme Court reopens window for lawsuits by adult victims of childhood sex...
3m ago
3 deputies shot while responding to northern Illinois home, suspect also wounded...
4m ago
Florida's 2024 hurricane season arrives with a rainy deluge
4m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Some things to know about NBA great Jerry West's life and Hall of Fame career
Jet found from 1971 Vermont lake crash carrying Atlantans, Cousins Properties staff
Bradley’s Buzz: Why the skidding Braves haven’t lost faith