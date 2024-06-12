Argentine riot police disperse protesters with water cannons ahead of key Senate vote

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine riot police blasted protesters with water cannons to disperse crowds outside of Congress on Wednesday, escalating tensions before lawmakers were expected to vote on state overhaul and tax bills proposed by President Javier Milei.

Libertarian Milei's political opponents, powerful trade unions and thousands of demonstrators began converging around Congress early Wednesday when the Senate opened debate on the key legislation.

The demonstrators urged senators to reject Milei’s program of harsh austerity and economic deregulation. Hundreds of policemen backed by armored cars with mounted water cannons blocked the route at the edge of the square in downtown Buenos Aires, the country's capital. Protesters jostled and shoved against the column of police.