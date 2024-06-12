Nation & World News

Argentine riot police disperse protesters with water cannons ahead of key Senate vote

Argentine riot police have blasted protesters with water cannons to disperse crowds outside of Congress, escalating tensions before lawmakers were expected to vote on state overhaul and tax bills proposed by President Javier Milei
Anti-government protesters are sprayed by a police water cannon outside Congress, as lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Anti-government protesters are sprayed by a police water cannon outside Congress, as lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Updated 2 minutes ago

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine riot police blasted protesters with water cannons to disperse crowds outside of Congress on Wednesday, escalating tensions before lawmakers were expected to vote on state overhaul and tax bills proposed by President Javier Milei.

Libertarian Milei's political opponents, powerful trade unions and thousands of demonstrators began converging around Congress early Wednesday when the Senate opened debate on the key legislation.

The demonstrators urged senators to reject Milei’s program of harsh austerity and economic deregulation. Hundreds of policemen backed by armored cars with mounted water cannons blocked the route at the edge of the square in downtown Buenos Aires, the country's capital. Protesters jostled and shoved against the column of police.

The vote is the most serious test to date of the libertarian leader’s vision of governance and change.

Milei rose to power on promises he would solve Argentina’s worst economic crisis in two decades. But his political party of relative novices holds just a tiny minority of seats in Congress and he has struggled to strike deals with the opposition.

Senators began debating two bills on Wednesday, a tax package that lowers the income tax threshold and a 238-article state reform bill, initially dubbed the “omnibus bill” because of its more than 600 articles.

This watered-down version still delegates broad legislative powers to the president in energy, pensions and security, and includes measures to incentivize investment, deregulate the economy and trim the deficit.

Certain touchy subjects such as unions’ provision of health care and the privatization of Argentina’s national oil company have been scrapped in hopes of reaching a compromise.

Police stand guard at a barrier outside Congress during clashes with anti-government protesters as lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police spray anti-government protesters with a water cannon outside Congress, as lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police cordon off Congress where anti-government protesters gather as lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Anti-government protesters gather outside Congress, as lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An anti-government protester holds a sign against the reform bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei outside Congress where police stand by in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An anti-government protester hurls a stone at police deployed outside Congress, as lawmakers debate a reform bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photo/Garry Kozak

Jet carrying Atlantans that crashed in 1971 finally found in Vermont lake

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists reject constitutional ban on women in pastoral roles

UGA study finds Black children can internalize racism, leading to anxiety

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia requires police training on election intimidation and interference

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia requires police training on election intimidation and interference

Credit: AP

Runoff rivals in deep-red west Georgia vow not to be the next Greene
The Latest

Credit: AP

A 98-year-old man's liver was donated. He is believed to be the oldest American organ...
11m ago
Multiple people reported shot in northern Illinois in a 'mass casualty incident,'...
11m ago
More than 80 passengers killed in the latest boat accident in Congo
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Some things to know about NBA great Jerry West's life and Hall of Fame career
Jet found from 1971 Vermont lake crash carrying Atlantans, Cousins Properties staff
Bradley’s Buzz: Why the skidding Braves haven’t lost faith