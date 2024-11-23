Nation & World News
Argentina's Racing wins its first Copa Sudamericana championship by beating Brazil's Cruzeiro 3-1

Gaston Martirena and Adrian Martinez scored first-half goals as Argentina’s Racing won its first Copa Sudamericana championship by beating Brazil’s Cruzeiro 3-1 in the final on Saturday
Agustin Almendra, right, of Argentina's Racing Club and Joao Marcelo of Brazil's Cruzeiro battle for the ball during the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

36 minutes ago

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Gaston Martirena and Adrian Martinez scored first-half goals as Argentina's Racing won its first Copa Sudamericana championship by beating Brazil's Cruzeiro 3-1 in the final on Saturday.

Martirena opened the scoring in the 15th minute and Martinez added a goal five minutes later to give “La Academia” its first international title since 1988 when it won the Supercopa Sudamericana.

“Maravilla” Martinez scored 10 goals in 13 matches and finished as the top scorer in the competition.

Roger Martinez sealed the victory with a goal in the 90th.

Kaio Jorge scored in the 52nd for Cruzeiro.

___

Kaio Jorge of Brazil's Cruzeiro, right, and Adrian Martinez of Argentina's Racing Club battle for the ball during the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Maximiliano Salas of Argentina's Racing Club, below, and Lucas Silva of Brazil's Cruzeiro battle for the ball during the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kaio Jorge of Brazil's Cruzeiro, center, and Agustin Garcia of Argentina's Racing Club battle for the ball during the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Firefighters shoot water into the crowd during the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match between Argentina's Racing Club and Brazil's Cruzeiro in Asuncion, Paraguay, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Coach Gustavo Costas of Argentina's Racing Club reacts during the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match against Brazil's Cruzeiro in Asuncion, Paraguay, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

