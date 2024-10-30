Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Argentina's president fires his foreign minister after vote in favor of ending US embargo on Cuba

Argentina’s President Javier Milei has dismissed his foreign minister hours after the country voted against the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba at the U.N. Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino was replaced by the current Argentina’s ambassador to the U.S., Gerardo Werthein, Milei’s spokesman Manuel Adorni announced on his X account
FILE - Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino arrives at a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the bombing of the AMIA Jewish center that killed 85 people in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

AP

AP

FILE - Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino arrives at a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the bombing of the AMIA Jewish center that killed 85 people in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File) (AP)
Updated 17 minutes ago

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's President Javier Milei on Wednesday dismissed his foreign affairs minister hours after the country voted in favor of lifting the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba at the U.N. General Assembly.

Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino was replaced by Argentina's ambassador to the U.S., Gerardo Werthein, Milei's spokesman Manuel Adorni said on his X account.

Adorni didn't elaborate on the reasons behind the replacement, but the announcement came hours after Argentina voted Wednesday in favor of ending the embargo of Cuba.

On Wednesday, 187 nations, including Argentina, voted in favor of a U.N. resolution condemning the U.S. embargo of Cuba, with only the United States and Israel voting against it.

Since taking power in December 2023, libertarian Milei has veered his country's foreign policy to be more aligned toward the U.S. and Israel interests.

Milei has expressed his total support of right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government over its bombardment and invasion of Gaza. His stand differs from most of Latin America — where Bolivia and Colombia have even severed ties with Israel and at least five countries in the region, including Brazil, have pulled ambassadors from Tel Aviv.

____

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales claims his car was shot at in attempted...
Placeholder Image

AP

Uruguay, one of Latin America's strongest democracies, heads to a runoff between two...
Placeholder Image

AP

A new push to wind down the Middle East wars faces familiar challenges2h ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Biden, Cyprus president discuss administration push to win cease-fires in Gaza and...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Microsoft reports quarterly sales up 16% to $65.6 billion as investors ask if AI spending...9m ago
Meta's third-quarter profit surges 35% reflecting strong ad revenue and its AI push13m ago
1 county each in Oregon, Washington report issues with US Postal Service not delivering...19m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

What did the 2024 Atlanta Michelin Guide get wrong, right? AJC dining critics weigh in
911 call: Four Seasons shooting suspect had guns, Nazi paraphernalia in unit
More than half million early voters in Georgia didn’t vote in 2020