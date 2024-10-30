Argentina's president fires his foreign minister after vote in favor of ending US embargo on Cuba

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's President Javier Milei on Wednesday dismissed his foreign affairs minister hours after the country voted in favor of lifting the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba at the U.N. General Assembly.

Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino was replaced by Argentina's ambassador to the U.S., Gerardo Werthein, Milei's spokesman Manuel Adorni said on his X account.

Adorni didn't elaborate on the reasons behind the replacement, but the announcement came hours after Argentina voted Wednesday in favor of ending the embargo of Cuba.