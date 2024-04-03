Nation & World News

Argentina's Milei takes his chainsaw to the state, cutting 15,000 jobs and spurring protests

Argentina says that it had cut 15,000 state jobs as part of President Javier Milei’s aggressive campaign to slash spending
State employees enter their workplace after they were temporarily prevented from entering their workplace due to an anti-government protest in support of workers who were laid off as part of state economic downsizing measures, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. According to the State Workers Association, more than 11 thousand dismissals of state employees have been carried out by Javier Milei’s government. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

State employees enter their workplace after they were temporarily prevented from entering their workplace due to an anti-government protest in support of workers who were laid off as part of state economic downsizing measures, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. According to the State Workers Association, more than 11 thousand dismissals of state employees have been carried out by Javier Milei’s government. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
By ISABEL DEBRE – Associated Press
42 minutes ago

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina said Wednesday that it had cut 15,000 state jobs as part of President Javier Milei’s aggressive campaign to slash spending, the latest in a series of painful economic measures that have put the libertarian government on a collision course with angry protestors and powerful trade unions.

Presidential Spokesperson Manuel Adorni announced the job cuts in a press conference Wednesday, describing them as key to Milei’s promised shake-up of Argentina’s bloated public sector.

“It’s part of the work we are doing to reduce state expenses,” he told reporters. The dismissed workers, he added, “perhaps did not have a very defined job.”

Hundreds of defiant employees — some notified of their termination last Wednesday and others fired in past weeks — stormed their workplaces in Buenos Aires and nearby cities Wednesday, beating drums, decrying their dismissal as unjust and demanding their reinstatement.

Despite the rain, crowds wearing the green t-shirts of the country’s biggest union leading the pushback, The Association of State Workers, or ATE, swelled outside national ministries. In some cases, scuffles erupted as police struggled to evict protestors from government buildings.

“These layoffs have a face, they have a family, they have real needs in this context of great change and great poverty in Argentina,” Mercedes Cabezas, a secretary-general of ATE, told The Associated Press outside the Ministry of Labor as protestors pumped their fists and chanted around her. “The impact runs very deep because it's combined with the reduction of social programs, so what we end up with is increasing poverty."

Milei campaigned for president while brandishing a chainsaw — promising to fix Argentina's long-troubled economy by chopping down the size of the state. Determined to balance the country's budget, he has slashed energy and transportation subsidies, halted public works, cut payments to provincial governments and devalued the peso by over 50% to close the gap between the official exchange rate and the black market rate. Yet that has pushed up inflation, making it even harder for struggling Argentines to make ends meet.

Even before last week, when 41-year-old Hernán Silva still had his job at the National Road Safety Agency that paid a basic monthly salary of $250, he stressed about not having enough money “for anything" as the prices of fuel, meat and medication surged.

“I was barely making it to the end of the month,” he said. After 14 years at the road safety agency, his boss called last Wednesday to tell him — and 20 of his colleagues — it was their last day. On Wednesday they tried to force their way into their office but gave up when managers threatened to call the police.

“My only plan right now is to fight for my job because this is unfair,” he said.

Despite limited tussles with officers, Wednesday's protests were largely peaceful. Police were out in force downtown, a reminder of the government's wider pledge to curb demonstrations that turn disruptive.

Those who burst into public buildings, presidential spokesperson Adorni warned, “will suffer the consequences.”

Argentina's trade unions — among the sectors most hurt by Milei's overhaul — appeared undeterred. Some union officials pledged a mass general strike. Fired workers vowed to keep coming to their offices.

“We will continue carrying out forceful measures across the nation,” said Cabezas. “Our fight is just starting.”

Demonstrators chant slogans during an anti-government protest after some workers were laid off as part of state economic downsizing measures, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. According to the State Workers Association, more than 11 thousand dismissals of state employees have been carried out by Javier Milei’s government. The union is calling for massive and simultaneous re-entry of dismissed individuals. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

State employees enter their workplace after they were temporarily prevented from entering their workplace due to an anti-government protest in support of workers who were laid off as part of state economic downsizing measures, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. According to the State Workers Association, more than 11 thousand dismissals of state employees have been carried out by Javier Milei’s government. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police stand at the entrance of the National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia, and Racism, to prevent laid off workers from entering their workplace, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. According to the State Workers Association, more than 11 thousand dismissals of state employees have been carried out by Javier Milei’s government. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

State workers, some who have been laid off, protest against the dismissal of sate employees, inside the National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia, and Racism in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. According to the State Workers Association, more than 11 thousand dismissals of state employees have been carried out by Javier Milei’s government. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

State workers, some who have been laid off, gather inside the National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia, and Racism in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. According to the State Workers Association, more than 11 thousand dismissals of state employees have been carried out by Javier Milei’s government. The union is calling for massive and simultaneous re-entry of dismissed individuals. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators chant slogans during an anti-government protest after some workers were laid off as part of state economic downsizing measures, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

State workers, some who have been laid off, gather outside the Ministry of Human Capital and Health, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. According to the State Workers Association, more than 11 thousand dismissals of state employees have been carried out by Javier Milei’s government. The union is calling for massive and simultaneous re-entry of dismissed individuals. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

King Family to lay wreath marking 56 years since MLK’s death22m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Medical marijuana helps Georgians with pain, but not all can afford it

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE
Tornado in Rockdale confirmed as EF-2
26m ago

Airport MARTA station closing for 6 weeks: What you need to know
1h ago

Airport MARTA station closing for 6 weeks: What you need to know
1h ago

Credit: AP

Braves-White Sox postponed Wednesday because of rain and snow
The Latest

Credit: AP

Judge rejects Donald Trump's request to delay hush-money trial until Supreme Court rules...
10m ago
Chiefs' Rice takes 'full responsibility' for his part in car crash in Dallas that injured...
18m ago
US Sen. Rick Scott spends multiple millions on ads focused on Florida's Hispanic voters
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Tyson Horne

Black culture events to attend for 404 Day 2024
Get acquainted with Rod Lassiter and Parnass Savang of Beard-nominated Talat Market
1h ago
Georgia Judge Hugh Lawson, known for his way with words, wrote his own obituary