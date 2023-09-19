Argentina's former detention and torture site added to UNESCO World Heritage list

Argentina is celebrating a decision by a United Nations conference to include a former clandestine detention and torture center as a World Heritage site

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DANIEL POLITI – Associated Press
48 minutes ago
X

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina on Tuesday welcomed a decision by a United Nations conference to include a former clandestine detention and torture center as a World Heritage site.

A UNESCO conference in Saudi Arabia agreed to include the ESMA Museum and Site of Memory in the list of sites “considered to be of outstanding value to humanity,” marking a rare instance in which a museum of memory related to recent history is designated to the list.

The former Navy School of Mechanics, known as ESMA, housed the most infamous illegal detention center that operated during Argentina’s last brutal military dictatorship that ruled from 1976 through 1983. It now operates as a museum and a larger site of memory, including offices for government agencies and human rights organizations.

"The Navy School of Mechanics conveyed the absolute worst aspects of state-sponsored terrorism," Argentina's President Alberto Fernández said in a video message thanking UNESCO for the designation. "Memory must be kept alive (...) so that no one in Argentina forgets or denies the horrors that were experienced there."

It is estimated that some 5,000 people were detained at the ESMA during the 1976-83 dictatorship, many of whom were tortured and later disappeared without a trace. It also housed many of the detainees who were later tossed alive from the "death flights" into the ocean or river in one of the most brutal aspects of the dictatorship.

The ESMA also contained a maternity ward, where pregnant detainees, often brought from other illegal detention centers, were housed until they gave birth and their babies later snatched by military officers.

"This international recognition constitutes a strong response to those who deny or seek to downplay state terrorism and the crimes of the last civil-military dictatorship,” Argentina's Human Rights Secretary Horacio Pietragalla Corti said in a statement.

The designation “is a tribute to the thousands of disappeared individuals in our continent,” Pietragalla said, adding that “this is an event of unique significance within Argentine and regional history, setting a precedent for continuing to lead by example in the world with policies of Memory, Truth, and Justice.”

Argentina has done more than any other Latin American country to bring dictatorship-era crimes to trial. It has held almost 300 trials relating to crimes against humanity since 2006.

Among the reasons for deciding to include the ESMA in the World Heritage list was a determination that the site represents the illegal repression that was carried out by numerous military dictatorships in the region.

The designation of a former detention and torture center as a World Heritage site comes at a time when the running mate of the leading candidate to win the presidential election next month has harshly criticized efforts to bring former military officials to trial.

Victoria Villaruel, the vice presidential candidate to right-wing populist Javier Milei, has worked for years to push a narrative that the military junta was fighting a civil war against armed leftist guerillas. Milei rocked Argentina's political landscape when he unexpectedly received the most votes in national primaries last month.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Flowery Branch woman to serve 27 years for shooting neighbor over barking dog3h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Georgia Trump electors at the heart of alleged ‘conspiracy’
33m ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Bulldogs seeing red over scoring failures
10m ago

Credit: Fulton County Commission

Details coming Wednesday on transferring Fulton inmates to far-away facilities
3h ago

Credit: Fulton County Commission

Details coming Wednesday on transferring Fulton inmates to far-away facilities
3h ago

Credit: ajc.com

Slutty Vegan, waffles and whiskey. What’s coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
4h ago
The Latest
Biden exhorts world leaders at the UN to stand up to Russia, warns not to let Ukraine 'be...
5m ago
South Carolina women senators who fought abortion ban to receive JFK Profile in Courage...
7m ago
White supremacist admits threatening jury and witnesses in Pittsburgh synagogue shooter's...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Wurst Beer Hall

Celebrate Oktoberfest at these restaurants, breweries and bars around metro Atlanta
21h ago
4 things to know as Cobb teacher asks state to reverse firing over book
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top