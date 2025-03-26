Argentina secures a World Cup spot and then celebrates it with a 4-1 victory over archrival Brazil

For Brazil, its worst deficit in South American World Cup qualifying history compounded pressure on coach Dorival Júnior.

Brazil is in fourth place in South American qualifying with 21 points, 10 behind Argentina but only two behind second-place Ecuador, which was held to a 0-0 draw by Chile. Third-place Uruguay and fifth-place Paraguay also have 21 points, and Colombia is one point behind them in sixth. Seventh-place Venezuela has 15 points after a 1-0 win over 9th-place Peru.

Brazil was missing three regular starters — goalkeeper Alisson, defender Gabriel Magalhães and midfielder Bruno Guimarães — and wasn't really competitive from start to finish.

It's the first time Argentina has won both matches against Brazil in a World Cup qualifying tournament. The home victory was also Argentina's first against the Brazilians since qualifying for the 2006 World Cup.

Argentina has led South American qualifying from the start, with few hiccups and major away wins at Brazil and Uruguay. But coach Lionel Scaloni has not fielded 37-year-old Messi in several games, which still raises doubts on whether the star will play at the World Cup next year.

Messi has an injury to his adductor and was not included in Argentina's squad for the two latest matches.

ARGENTINE FLAIR, BRAZILIAN DESPAIR

Striker Julián Álvarez said Argentina's big win "is historic because of the rival, the context, what was said, the great match we played and because we are qualified to the World Cup."

“Very humbly we did our work," he said.

Argentina scored its two first goals in only 12 minutes of play, both thanks to accurate passing and some clumsy Brazilian defending.

Alvarez netted the first in the 4th minute after Marquinhos, Murillo and Guilherme Arana failed to reach the ball. The Argentina striker shot between the legs of goalkeeper Bento from close range.

Argentina scored again eight minutes later with Enzo Fernández, once again from close range after a low cross by Gonzalo Molina.

Brazil got one back via Matheus Cunha in the 26th after a mistake by Cristian Romero, who lost the ball to the Brazilian by the edge of the box. Enzo Fernandez found Alexis Mac Allister bursting into the penalty box unmarked 11 minutes later to make it 3-1 to Argentina.

During the break, Brazil sought to get some grip by boosting its presence in the midfield with Joao Gomes and the substitution of Murillo and striker Rodrygo. But it was to no avail, with Giuliano Simeone scoring for Argentina in the 71st after four Brazilian defenders failed to block a low cross in front of their goal.

“Everything we planned, from the first minute of play, did not happen,” Brazil’s coach told a news conference. "Argentina was much better in every way. I apologize to Brazil fans, we expected something very different from what we showed. It was a very difficult night for us.”

Brazil captain Marquinhos said all players should have done better in Buenos Aires.

"It isn't only about Dorival,” Marquinhos said. “This is not only the coach's fault, it is the players too. We need to have our heads in the right place. They (Argentina) also had tough times before and they overcame it. We can do it too.”

Ednaldo Rodrigues, the president of Brazil's soccer confederation, said he'd speak to the domestic media Wednesday, but didn't reply whether Dorival Júnior was going to be his main topic.

Argentine players celebrated with their fans, asking for “a minute of silence” for Brazil. Scaloni's team has not lost to their rivals since 2019.

The next South American World Cup qualifiers will be played in June.

___

Savarese reported from Sao Paulo.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

