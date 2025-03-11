Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Argentina puts 7 of Maradona’s healthcare professionals on trial

An Argentine court has started its trial of seven healthcare professionals accused of negligence in the death of soccer great Diego Maradona at age 60
Neurologist Leopoldo Luque, who served as Diego Maradona's doctor, stands in court on the first day of a trial for alleged homicide by negligence against the medical team who treated the late soccer star in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Neurologist Leopoldo Luque, who served as Diego Maradona's doctor, stands in court on the first day of a trial for alleged homicide by negligence against the medical team who treated the late soccer star in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
2 hours ago

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — An Argentine court started on Tuesday its trial of seven healthcare professionals accused of negligence in the death of soccer great Diego Maradona, at age 60.

Maradona was under the care of those professionals when he had a cardiac arrest in a house outside Buenos Aires on Nov. 25, 2020.

Three judges will decide whether those charged, including a neurosurgeon, a psychiatrist and several medical staffers, are guilty of manslaughter. The maximum jail time for those sentenced is 25 years.

The tearful family of the 1986 World Cup winner were present at the courtroom. Maradona’s oldest daughters, Dalma and Giannina, sat in the front row near Verónica Ojeda, former partner of the footballer, and Jana, another of his daughters.

Minutes before the start of the trial, Ojeda shared a video on social media of Maradona's son Diego Fernando wearing a T-shirt with the face of the football star, and the word “justice.”

The spotlight is on neurosurgeon Leonardo Luque, Maradona's personal physician for the last four years of his life. He performed surgery to remove a blood clot from the former footballer's brain just weeks before his death.

Six other professionals will be on trial. Psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, who prescribed the medication that Maradona took until the time of his death, psychologist Carlos Díaz, Nancy Forlini, a coordinator of the medical company hired for Maradona's care during his hospitalization, Mariano Perroni, a representative of the company that rendered nursing service, doctor Pedro Di Spagna, who monitored his treatment, and nurse Ricardo Almirón.

Nurse Gisela Madrid, who was also indicted, will be tried by a jury later this year.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Psychiatrist Nancy Forlini arrives for a court hearing in the trial charging the medical team that treated late soccer star Diego Maradona with alleged homicide by negligence in San Isidro, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov arrives for a court hearing on the trial charging the medical team that treated late soccer star Diego Maradona with homicide by negligence in San Isidro, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A mural of late soccer star Diego Maradona covers a wall in the La Paternal neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Yanina Maradona, daughter of late soccer star Diego Maradona, sits in court on the first day of a trial for alleged homicide by negligence against the medical team that treated her father, in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Veronica Ojeda, ex-partner of late soccer star Diego Maradona, arrives at court for the first day of a trial for alleged homicide by negligence against the medical team that treated Maradona, in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans of the late soccer star Diego Maradona hold a banner that reads in Spanish "Justice for God" outside the court where members of the medical team that treated Maradona go on trial for alleged homicide by negligence in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dalma and Yanina Maradona, daughters of late soccer star Diego Maradona, arrive at court on the first day of a trial for homicide by negligence against the medical team that treated their father, in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A sculpture of late soccer star Diego Maradona stands on the terrace of a bar in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Construction workers stand by a mural of late soccer star Diego Maradona at the stadium of the Argentinos Juniors soccer club in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A fan of the late soccer star Diego Maradona holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Justice for God" outside the court where members of the medical team that treated Maradona go on trial for alleged homicide by negligence in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A large mural of the late soccer start Diego Maradona, by artist Martin Ron, stands in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

Medics who treated soccer legend Maradona before his death go on trial for homicide

Barcelona's Spanish league game is postponed after death of team doctor

Mbappé and Vinícius score as Real Madrid joins Barcelona at top of the Spanish league

The Latest

President Donald Trump pumps his fist before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, March 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump says he'll double planned tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel

2m ago

Trump says he's buying a Tesla to show support for Musk as his company faces sagging sales

3m ago

Wall Street 's sell-off spirals, briefly sending the US stock market 10% below its record

6m ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.