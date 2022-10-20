Argentina: President takes on "Big Brother" contestant

The president's spokeswoman, Gabriela Cerruti, was the first to complain about Santiago's words on Wednesday evening, writing on Twitter that the president does not remember ever meeting Santiago.

Fernández “has never been involved in corruption” and “has made transparency a central purpose of his participation in public service,” Cerruti wrote.

Cerruti also fired back against members of the opposition who quickly came out to criticize her for spending time talking about a reality television program when the country is mired in economic woes, including an annual inflation rate of 83 percent.

“I find it striking that people who on social media are always willing to give lessons about what should be done, think that we shouldn't pay attention to what happens in a popular program,” Cerruti said.

In his introductory video to participate in “Big Brother,” Santiago said that “no one has ever been in charge of me nor told me what I had to do and in the house no one will tell me what I have to do.”