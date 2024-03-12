Argentina inflation slows for a 2nd month as President Milei keeps pushing austerity measures

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's inflation slowed in February for a second consecutive month, as right-wing President Javier Milei continues to push austerity and deregulation measures in an effort to revive the country's struggling economy.

According to figures released Tuesday by the government’s INDEC statistics agency, Argentina's monthly inflation slowed down to 13.2% in February, compared to 20.6% in January and 25.5% in December. On a yearly basis, however, inflation remains the highest in three decades, topping 276.2% in February.

Government officials and analysts foresee a surge in prices in March due to a combination of increases in the price of energy, fuel, private education and medical services, among others.