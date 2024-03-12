Nation & World News

Argentina inflation slows for a 2nd month as President Milei keeps pushing austerity measures

Argentina’s inflation slowed down for a second consecutive month in February, as right-wing President Javier Milei continues to push austerity and deregulation measures in an effort to revive the country’s struggling economy
FILE - Argentine President Javier Milei leaves an event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 26, 2024. The organization Human Rights Watch warned, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, that the security policies adopted by Milei and his confrontation with the opposition in Congress pose a risk to democracy and human rights in Argentina. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Argentine President Javier Milei leaves an event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 26, 2024. The organization Human Rights Watch warned, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, that the security policies adopted by Milei and his confrontation with the opposition in Congress pose a risk to democracy and human rights in Argentina. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
55 minutes ago

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's inflation slowed in February for a second consecutive month, as right-wing President Javier Milei continues to push austerity and deregulation measures in an effort to revive the country's struggling economy.

According to figures released Tuesday by the government’s INDEC statistics agency, Argentina's monthly inflation slowed down to 13.2% in February, compared to 20.6% in January and 25.5% in December. On a yearly basis, however, inflation remains the highest in three decades, topping 276.2% in February.

Government officials and analysts foresee a surge in prices in March due to a combination of increases in the price of energy, fuel, private education and medical services, among others.

Milei's government said in a statement that February’s inflation rate was the result of a “strong fiscal discipline.”

A self-described anarcho-capitalist, Milei assumed power in December and almost immediately announced a series of shock measures, including a 50% devaluation of the nation's currency in hopes of eventually bringing the country's roaring inflation under control.

As part of those measures, the government eliminated some state subsidies in energy and transport.

Milei has announced a painful adjustment plan aimed at staving off hyperinflation and warned that the measures would initially have a “negative impact on the level of activity, employment, real wages, and the number of poor and indigent people.”

It is estimated that around 40% of the population live in poverty.

____

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres

Appeals court reverses convictions of ex-DeKalb cop in fatal shooting1h ago

Prices are cooling a bit in Atlanta as inflation ebbs, government says
3h ago

EXCLUSIVE
Debate over Beltline rail heats up
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

GEORGIA PRIMARY
Kemp backs Trump: ‘He’d be better than Joe Biden.’
6h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

GEORGIA PRIMARY
Kemp backs Trump: ‘He’d be better than Joe Biden.’
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp: Rivian and Georgia remain ‘committed’ to $5B EV factory
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Boeing promises changes after getting poor grades in a government audit of manufacturing...
6m ago
In White House visit, Polish president pushes NATO to ramp up spending, calls on US to...
7m ago
An aid ship sets sail to Gaza, where hundreds of thousands face starvation 5 months into...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Track the Georgia presidential primary election results
57m ago
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead