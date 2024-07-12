Argentina indicts 2 visiting French rugby players in a harrowing case of sexual assault

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine prosecutors on Friday charged two French rugby players with aggravated sexual assault, the latest development in the grisly case of a woman who said she was repeatedly raped by the athletes after they took her back to their hotel room and prevented her from leaving.

The prosecutor's office in the western city of Mendoza — where the alleged assault took place last Sunday following the French team's test match against the Argentine Pumas — ordered the two players, Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou, to remain under detention until trial.

After being arrested in Buenos Aires, 21-year-old Jegou and 20-year-old Auradou were transferred 1,000 kilometers (some 620 miles) to Mendoza on Thursday for their first court appearance. They chose not to testify in Friday's hearing.