Area near Ukraine nuclear plant hit again despite US pleas

A Ukrainian military tank drives down the road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A Ukrainian military tank drives down the road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

National & World News
By HANNA ARHIROVA, Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago
A Ukrainian mayor says Russian shelling just across the river from Ukraine’s main atomic plant has wounded four people

NIKOPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling across the river from Ukraine's main atomic plant wounded four people on Monday, an official said, only hours after the latest international pleas to spare the area from attacks to prevent a nuclear disaster.

And as danger and fear spread ever further beyond the front lines in eastern and southern Ukraine, Russia's top counterintelligence agency accused Ukrainian spy agencies have organized the killing in Moscow of the daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologue.

On the battleground itself, Nikopol, about 10 kilometers (six miles) downstream from the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, came under fire three times overnight from rockets and mortar shells, hitting houses, a kindergarten, the bus station and stores.

Mayor Oleksandr Saiuk said four people were wounded, including two who were hospitalized.

Reports of sustained shelling around Europe's largest nuclear power plant further highlighted the dangers of a war that will hit the half-year mark on Wednesday.

After U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres again urged caution during a visit to Ukraine last week, U.S. President Joe Biden further discussed the issue with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain on Sunday.

The four leaders stressed the need to avoid military operations in the region to prevent the possibility of a potentially devastating nuclear incident and called for the U.N.'s atomic energy agency to be allowed to visit the facilities as soon as possible.

But nothing seemed certain in a war that has spread into the Russia-annexed Crimea Peninsula and as far as Moscow, where on Saturday night a car blast killed the daughter of an influential Russian political theorist often referred to as "Putin's brain."

On Monday, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency, said that the killing of Darya Dugina has been “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services.” It charged that the killing was perpetrated by a Ukrainian citizen, who left Russia for Estonia after the killing.

The FSB said that the suspect, Natalya Vovk, rented an apartment in the building where Dugina lived and shadowed her. Vovk and her daughter were at a nationalist festival, which Alexander Dugin and his daughter attended just before the killing. Ukraine officials earlier have denied involvement.

In Crimea, anxiety has spread further following a spate of fires and explosions at Russian facilities over the past two weeks. The governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, ordered that signs showing the location of bomb shelters be placed in the city, which had long seemed untouchable.

Monday's statement follows a series of drone incursions into Sevastopol, which is home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. A drone exploded at the fleet’s headquarters on July 31 and another was shot down over it last week. Authorities also say air-defense systems have shot down other drones.

Razvozhaev said on Telegram that the city is well protected, but “it is better to know where the shelters are.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin didn't mention Russia’s military operation in Ukraine during a speech marking National Flag Day on Monday, but echoed some of the justifications cited for sending in troops.

"We are firm in pursuing in the international arena only those policies that meet the fundamental interests of the motherland,” Putin said. He maintains that Russia sent troops into Ukraine as effectively a protective measure against the encroaching West.

“The desire to live according to one’s will, to choose one’s own path and follow it, has become part of the genetic code of our people,” he said.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Dilapidated billboards line a street as a military vehicle drives through Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Dilapidated billboards line a street as a military vehicle drives through Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Dilapidated billboards line a street as a military vehicle drives through Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Lyudmila Kolesnik, center, the mother of activist Julia Chaika, mourns over her coffin during a funeral service in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Julia Chaika was killed fighting Russian forces on Aug. 18. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Lyudmila Kolesnik, center, the mother of activist Julia Chaika, mourns over her coffin during a funeral service in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Julia Chaika was killed fighting Russian forces on Aug. 18. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Lyudmila Kolesnik, center, the mother of activist Julia Chaika, mourns over her coffin during a funeral service in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Julia Chaika was killed fighting Russian forces on Aug. 18. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian occupied Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Kyiv and Moscow continued to accuse each other of shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe on the continent. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian occupied Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Kyiv and Moscow continued to accuse each other of shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe on the continent. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian occupied Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Kyiv and Moscow continued to accuse each other of shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe on the continent. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Residents wheel their water bottles away after filling them up at a house with a private well in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. The homeowner allows residents to fill up for two hours each day as the next closest well for many in this neighborhood, which hasn't had running water for months, is almost one kilometer (0.6 miles) away. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Residents wheel their water bottles away after filling them up at a house with a private well in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. The homeowner allows residents to fill up for two hours each day as the next closest well for many in this neighborhood, which hasn't had running water for months, is almost one kilometer (0.6 miles) away. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Residents wheel their water bottles away after filling them up at a house with a private well in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. The homeowner allows residents to fill up for two hours each day as the next closest well for many in this neighborhood, which hasn't had running water for months, is almost one kilometer (0.6 miles) away. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Ukrainian servicemen eat dinner in the village where they're currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Ukrainian servicemen eat dinner in the village where they're currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Ukrainian servicemen eat dinner in the village where they're currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Ukrainian servicemen walk through the village where their unit is currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Ukrainian servicemen walk through the village where their unit is currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Ukrainian servicemen walk through the village where their unit is currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Ukrainian servicemen sit in their bunks in the village where their unit is currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Ukrainian servicemen sit in their bunks in the village where their unit is currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Ukrainian servicemen sit in their bunks in the village where their unit is currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A Ukrainian serviceman looks at his phone on his bed in the village where their unit is currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A Ukrainian serviceman looks at his phone on his bed in the village where their unit is currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A Ukrainian serviceman looks at his phone on his bed in the village where their unit is currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Yulia Lukianova, right, fills bottles with water with the help of Mykolai Moroz, as residents wait in line Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. A local homeowner with a private well allows residents to fill up at his home for two hours each day as the next closest well for many in this neighborhood, which hasn't had running water for months, is almost one kilometer (0.6 miles) away. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Yulia Lukianova, right, fills bottles with water with the help of Mykolai Moroz, as residents wait in line Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. A local homeowner with a private well allows residents to fill up at his home for two hours each day as the next closest well for many in this neighborhood, which hasn't had running water for months, is almost one kilometer (0.6 miles) away. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Yulia Lukianova, right, fills bottles with water with the help of Mykolai Moroz, as residents wait in line Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. A local homeowner with a private well allows residents to fill up at his home for two hours each day as the next closest well for many in this neighborhood, which hasn't had running water for months, is almost one kilometer (0.6 miles) away. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A bicyclist pedals with a dog through a street lined with barricades in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A bicyclist pedals with a dog through a street lined with barricades in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A bicyclist pedals with a dog through a street lined with barricades in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

