Ardern, rival turn her hot-mic vulgarity into charity's win

After sitting down, Ardern, as an aside, said to her deputy "He's such an arrogant pr———.” Her words were barely audible on Parliament TV but were just picked up in the background.

Ardern later sent an apologetic text to Seymour, who said he was “shocked and astonished” at her language, which was out of character. He said Ardern had said in her text that "as her mom said, if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it.”

Seymour then suggested the auction idea to Ardern at an end-of-year party with journalists and Ardern agreed.

The auction was held on the New Zealand website Trade Me and attracted more than 280 bids. It was billed as “Ardern, Seymour join forces for pr———s everywhere.”

Peter Dickens, the chief executive of the Prostate Cancer Foundation, said he wanted to thank both politicians for their “classy” reaction. He said the money comes as a huge boost after a hard year during which normal fundraising activities were curtailed by COVID-19.

“We've been overjoyed and amazed all the way through the journey of this auction,” Dickens said. “It's made more than we ever could have imagined.”

He said the money, equivalent to 10% of its annual budget, would go to a range of services it offers, including free counseling and support groups.

Dickens said prostate cancer is the nation's most diagnosed form of cancer and that older men should consider getting a simple blood test to enable early detection.

“Just a little prick could save a life," he said.