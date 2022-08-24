Arden Cho steps into the spotlight as 'Partner Track' star

“Once I started prepping and really getting into it, I was like, ‘Wait, this is more about her being a 29-year-old woman at this very tough point in her life.' And I’m like, ’Wait, I’ve done this. I’ve been there.' I was like, ‘Oh, I know this girl. And I was like, I am this girl.’ There are very few times in my career where I’ve felt so connected to a project. The shoe fit."

Creator and co-executive producer Georgia Lee believes Cho brings a relatability to the character.

“When we saw Arden’s audition, we were so excited to see this great blend of steely toughness with, at the same time, a sweet vulnerability as well," Lee said. "I think it’s a combination many people may recognize and relate to.”

Besides Ingrid's quest to succeed, she's also making good money in the big city and has a great apartment and clothes, friends with their own interesting storylines, and two good looking guys vying for her attention, which make it fun to watch. Cho says people who've seen the show already are weighing in on her character's love triangle.

“My agents and team are texting me, and everyone’s mad. I love how angry people get watching because I’m like, ‘Nice, we did it.' It's not a drama if we don't have the drama.”

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Netflix shows Arden Cho as Ingrid Yun, center, in a scene from "Partner Track." (Netflix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This image released by Netflix shows Arden Cho as Ingrid Yun, center, in a scene from "Partner Track." (Netflix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

