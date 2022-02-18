Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Archivist: Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago

FILE - Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. A judge is hearing arguments Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Trump's fight to avoid being questioned under oath in a New York investigation into his business practices. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Credit: John Raoux

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. A judge is hearing arguments Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Trump's fight to avoid being questioned under oath in a New York investigation into his business practices. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Credit: John Raoux

Credit: John Raoux

National & World News
By FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press
19 minutes ago
The 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence contained items marked as classified national security information

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence contained items marked as classified national security information, the National Archives and Records Administration said Friday. The agency said the matter has been referred to the Justice Department.

In a response to a Feb. 9 letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the National Archives confirmed reports that Trump took government records with him down to Florida after he left office in January 2021.

House lawmakers had opened an investigation and the National Archives has reportedly asked the Justice Department to look into the matter. The Justice Department and the FBI have not yet said what, if anything, they’ll do.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Brazil’s deadly mudslides reflect neglect, climate change
4m ago
White House accuses Russia of cyberattacks targeting Ukraine
5m ago
Clerk shot patron who refused to wear mask then killed self
8m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top