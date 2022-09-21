ajc logo
Archives nominee to face questions over Mar-a-Lago search

This 2020 photo provided by The White House Historical Association shows Colleen Shogan. President Joe Biden announced he was nominating Shogan, an executive at the White House Historical Association who previously spent a decade working at the Library of Congress, as the next archivist at the National Archives and Records Administration. (David Wiegold/The White House Historical Association via The AP)

This 2020 photo provided by The White House Historical Association shows Colleen Shogan. President Joe Biden announced he was nominating Shogan, an executive at the White House Historical Association who previously spent a decade working at the Library of Congress, as the next archivist at the National Archives and Records Administration. (David Wiegold/The White House Historical Association via The AP)

National & World News
By FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press
2 hours ago
President Joe Biden's nominee to head the National Archives and Records Administration will face an unusually contentious Senate confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nominee to lead the National Archives and Records Administration will face unusual scrutiny during a confirmation process that has been complicated by the agency's role in an ongoing investigation into a former president.

President Joe Biden's pick to be the next archivist of the United States, Colleen Shogan, will appear Wednesday before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

The 46-year-old historian and political scientist's path to confirmation could turn rocky while Republicans continue to demand more information about the FBI search last month of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

The nation's record-keeping agency set the probe in motion earlier this year with a referral to the FBI after Trump returned 15 boxes of documents that contained dozens of records with classified markings.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., a member of the committee vetting Shogan’s nomination, “absolutely will demand answers” about the FBI search as part of her hearing, a Scott spokesperson told Bloomberg News last month. Other committee members, including Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., have chastised Attorney General Merrick Garland over the investigation and questioned the administration’s motives.

It's a contentious backdrop for the archivist nomination, a position often filled by academics and historians that typically moves through the Senate with little scrutiny or coverage. Shogan, a Pittsburgh native, has a bachelor's degree in political science from Boston College and a doctorate in American politics from Yale University.

“It’s my understanding that it’s never been a political issue before and it’s not a partisan job,” said Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, one of the Republicans who will question Shogan. Sen. Gary Peters, the Democratic chairman of the committee, said he’s supportive of Shogan’s nomination but concerned for how his Republican colleagues might respond.

“Hopefully, she’ll be received warmly by folks, but you never know until the actual day of the hearing,” Peters said.

Shogan will be introduced at her hearing Wednesday morning by a friend, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. The senator said she has great respect for Shogan but cautioned that she doesn’t know how her nomination will shake out.

The nominee is no stranger to the marbled halls of Congress. Shogan began her career as a congressional aide for Sen. Joe Lieberman, D-Conn., then worked her way up to a position with the Congressional Research Service, a scholarly operation that churns out nonpartisan analysis for lawmakers and their staff. Shogan also worked for a decade at the Library of Congress.

She is currently an executive at the White House Historical Association, where she has worked under both the Trump and Biden administrations.

As the archivist, Shogan would take the helm of an agency that goes to great lengths to preserve the nation’s records, including treasured documents like the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. Its sprawling collection spans 13 billion pages of text and 10 million maps, charts and drawings, as well as tens of millions of photographs, films and other records.

The White House said in a statement Tuesday that officials are looking forward to her hearing.

“She is well qualified to be the next Archivist of the United States and we hope that the Senate will quickly confirm her so she can begin the important work in front of her," a spokesperson said.

FILE - People walk up the steps even though the National Archives is closed with the partial government shutdown, Dec. 22, 2018 in Washington. While the Archives safeguards precious national documents such as the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, that's only the public face of their sprawling collection, which spans 13 billion pages of text and 10 million maps, charts and drawings, as well as tens of millions of photographs, films and other records. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Credit: Alex Brandon

FILE - People walk up the steps even though the National Archives is closed with the partial government shutdown, Dec. 22, 2018 in Washington. While the Archives safeguards precious national documents such as the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, that's only the public face of their sprawling collection, which spans 13 billion pages of text and 10 million maps, charts and drawings, as well as tens of millions of photographs, films and other records. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: Alex Brandon

FILE - People walk up the steps even though the National Archives is closed with the partial government shutdown, Dec. 22, 2018 in Washington. While the Archives safeguards precious national documents such as the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, that's only the public face of their sprawling collection, which spans 13 billion pages of text and 10 million maps, charts and drawings, as well as tens of millions of photographs, films and other records. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Credit: Alex Brandon

In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, The Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331) transits the Taiwan Strait with guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while conducting a routine transit on Sept. 20, 2022. China toned down its rhetoric on Taiwan on Wednesday, Sept. 21, saying it is inevitable that the self-governing island comes under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve that peacefully. The comments came one day after the U.S. and Canadian navies sailed through the strait between China and Taiwan. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo/U.S.Navy via AP)

Credit: Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo

China dials down Taiwan rhetoric; US, Canada transit strait
1h ago
