Nation & World News

Founder of collapsed hedge fund Archegos Capital is convicted of securities fraud scheme

The founder of Archegos Capital Management has been convicted of securities fraud in a scheme that prosecutors say cost global investment banks billions of dollars
Bill Hwang, founder of Archegos Capital Management, arrives at federal court, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Bill Hwang, founder of Archegos Capital Management, arrives at federal court, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Updated 40 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of Archegos Capital Management, a hedge fund that collapsed in 2021, was convicted Wednesday of securities fraud in a scheme that prosecutors said cost global investment banks billions of dollars.

Bill Hwang looked straight ahead as the verdict was read, taking several sips of water as the jury found him guilty of 10 criminal counts. He was acquitted of one charge of market manipulation.

Federal prosecutors in New York said Hwang and his co-conspirators artificially inflated the values of nearly a dozen stocks before the investments collapsed, wiping out $100 billion in market value along with the company he created.

Hwang's lawyer had argued that his client was an honest investor who put money into stocks he believed in.

Prosecutors said Hwang lied to banks to get billions of dollars to grow his investment firm, which was based in New York. Its portfolio grew from $10 billion to $160 billion.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra Rothman told jurors at the start of the case that Hwang, who was a billionaire, “wanted to be a legend on Wall Street” and engaged in a scheme involving trades of stock derivatives to secretly build extraordinarily large positions in just a few companies.

Hwang’s attorney, Barry Berke, said he “didn’t live the life of a billionaire” and didn't make any misrepresentations to any banks about his business.

The indictment said the investment public did not know Archegos had come to dominate the trading and stock ownership of multiple companies because it used securities that had no public disclosure requirement. At one point Hwang and his firm secretly controlled over 50 percent of the shares of ViacomCBS, prosecutors said.

The risky maneuvers, however, made the firm’s portfolio vulnerable to price fluctuations in a handful of stocks.

The jury also convicted the company’s former financial officer, Patrick Halligan.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Ossoff bill seeks to ban stock trading for members of Congress2h ago

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu

Cobb firefighters rescue 3 women stranded on island in Chattahoochee
29m ago

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Abortion rights advocates: Shift in GOP abortion stance is not ‘a win’

Cobb County enters national opioid lawsuit settlement with Kroger

Cobb County enters national opioid lawsuit settlement with Kroger

Credit: Ben Rose/BenRosePhotography.com

Delta highlights athletes’ Olympics journeys with Team USA sponsorship
The Latest

Credit: AP

Gregg Berhalter fired as U.S. men's soccer coach after Copa America first-round exit, AP...
6m ago
Federal judge orders mediation to break impasse over Puerto Rico power company debt
8m ago
Las Vegas hits record of fifth consecutive day of 115 degrees or greater as heat wave...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Tyler Mitchell

The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend July 10-July 17
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
Chris Sale wins a battle of aces as Braves beat Zac Gallen, D-backs