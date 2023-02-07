Archaeologists uncover rare 14th-century Spanish synagogue

“We now have the scientific certainty that we are standing in a medieval synagogue,” Utrera mayor José María Villalobos said. “The state of conservation of the synagogue, being partial, is nevertheless exceptional,” he added.

Attracting tourists interested in Spain's Jewish past has become a key focus for towns with historic traces in recent years.

In 1492, Spain's Catholic monarchs, Queen Isabella I of Castile and King Ferdinand II of Aragon, decreed that Spain's 200,000-strong Jewish population convert to Christianity or be expelled.

Spain has attempted in recent years to make amends for what the government termed this “historic mistake.” In 2015, the Spanish government allowed the descendants of exiled Sephardic Jews to apply for Spanish citizenship, with 132,226 people doing so.