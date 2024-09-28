Nation & World News

Arch Manning gets second career start for No. 1 Texas as Ewers continues to recover from injury

Texas will start Arch Manning at quarterback when the No. 1 Longhorns play Mississippi State on Saturday as Quinn Ewers continues to recover from a strained abdomen
Texas quarterback Arch Manning throws before an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Monroe in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas quarterback Arch Manning throws before an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Monroe in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
2 hours ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas will start Arch Manning at quarterback when the No. 1 Longhorns play Mississippi State on Saturday as Quinn Ewers continues to recover from a strained abdomen.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian had earlier in the week called Ewers questionable to play but the team did not announce that he was out until about 90 minutes before kickoff. Ewers was not among the quarterbacks throwing to receivers in pregame warmups.

Manning will make his second career start and second in a row as the Longhorns play their first Southeastern Conference game after their move from the Big 12.

Manning has passed for eight touchdowns and run for two this season. He threw five touchdowns in Texas' 56-7 rout of UTSA, and started last week's 51-3 win over Louisiana-Monroe.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass against Louisiana-Monroe during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kentucky upsets No. 6 Mississippi 20-17 with late TD and missed FG by Rebels in final...8m ago
Asheville has been isolated after Helene wrecked roads and knocked out power and cell...14m ago
A rare condor hatched and raised by foster parents in captivity now gets to live wild19m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents