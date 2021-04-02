April, the giraffe that became an online star, dies

This undated photo, provided by Animal Adventure Park shows April the giraffe. Park officials said 20-year-old April was euthanized "due to her worsening arthritis." (Animal Adventure Park via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

“The severity of her condition has been outpacing our ability to control April's comfort,” they said.

Statistics on giraffe life expectancy vary. A Knoxville, Tennessee, zoo giraffe that was said to be the nation's oldest was euthanized at 31 in 2019.

April attracted a huge online audience as she carried her fourth calf in 2017 at the privately owned zoo in Harpursville, a village about 130 miles northwest of New York City. The giraffe cam became the second most-watched livestream in YouTube history, at least at the time, with more than 232 million views and 7.6 billion minutes of live watch time over several months.

At least 1.2 million people watched as the male calf, eventually named Tajiri, was born — appropriately enough — in April.

An online fundraising campaign pulled in more than $150,000 for the care of April, her mate and the calf. Other ventures — including a Toys ‘R’ Us sponsorship of the YouTube stream, monetized text messages and a clothing line — also brought money to the zoo. The owners said it would be used for zoo upkeep, wildlife conservation in Africa and local children with unexpected medical expenses.

“April's impact on animal conservation and appreciation is both immeasurable and lasting,” Patch said Friday.

But People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals criticized the zoo for turning April's breeding into an internet event.

“The tragedy here isn’t that April died — it’s that she never knew a life without gawping spectators or livestream cameras,” said the animal rights group’s supervising veterinarian, Dr. Heather Rally.

April had another calf, Azizi, in March 2019, with more than 300,000 people watching live on YouTube. He died at a Texas zoo in October.

Animal Adventure Park said she was put on contraceptives to retire from the breeding program following his birth.