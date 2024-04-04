Nation & World News

April nor'easter with heavy, wet snow bears down on Northeast, leaving 670,000 without power

An early spring nor'easter is hammering the Northeast with heavy snow, rain and high winds, with some northern areas expected to get up to two feet of snow
Steve Dickens, of Derry, N.H. shovels snow, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Derry, N.H. Parts of New Hampshire received over a foot of snow from the storm. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Steve Dickens, of Derry, N.H. shovels snow, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Derry, N.H. Parts of New Hampshire received over a foot of snow from the storm. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By DAVE COLLINS – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

A major spring storm brought heavy snow, rain and high winds to the Northeast into Thursday, downing trees and power lines and leaving nearly 700,000 homes and businesses without power. A woman was reported killed by a falling tree in a New York City suburb.

Two feet of snow is possible in parts of northern New England by Thursday evening, with wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph (80 to 97 kph) in coastal areas as well as inland, according to the National Weather Service.

Maine and New Hampshire bore the brunt of the power outages, with about 330,000 and 174,000 respectively as of mid-Thursday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us. Local officials said the heavy, wet snow was to blame for bringing down trees and power lines. Power outages decreased from more than 700,000 to about 670,000 by the afternoon.

“This was pretty much a classic nor’easter,” said Stephen Baron, a meteorologist for the weather service in York, Maine. “This is definitely a high-end storm for April. It’s not crazy for us to get snow in April but not usually getting double-digit amounts.”

The weather service said it was the biggest April nor'easter to hit the region since 2020.

Over a foot of snow had fallen in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, where some residents who had lost power checked in at the The Wolfeboro Inn, general manager Shawn Black said.

“This is a lot of heavy, wet snow,” he said. “And the wind is out of the northeast, so it’s really not nice in a sense of temperature-wise, especially when the speed gets up to gusts of 55 mph. While I was out on the snowblower I could really feel my forehead just go numb."

Heavy snow made travel treacherous in northern parts of New England and New York, and numerous accidents were reported.

A crash shut down Interstate 95 northbound near Lewiston, Maine, for a short time on Thursday morning. In Windham, Maine, near Portland, a Jeep lost control and struck a police cruiser, but no one was injured.

The storm brought mostly heavy rain to southern portions of the Northeast, as well as high winds.

Late Wednesday afternoon, a tree fell on a vehicle in the Westchester County, New York, hamlet of Armonk, killing a woman who was the only person inside, police said.

Dozens of flights at airports in the region were canceled or delayed. Many schools and government offices were closed in northern areas.

State government was shutdown in Maine, where a special commission investigating the October mass shooting in Lewiston had to postpone a scheduled hearing.

“We recommend that you stay off the roads if you can, but if you must travel during the storm, be sure to give plow trucks, utility crews, and emergency first responders plenty of room as they work to keep us safe,” said Maine Gov. Janet Mills.

Utilities in northern New England said they were prepared for the storm, but power restoration could still be lengthy.

“Weather conditions are going to be hazardous on Thursday, and we ask everyone to use caution on the roads," said Jon Breed, spokesperson for Central Maine Power.

Whipping winds and driving rain battered Boston. Staff at the New England Aquarium there did a sweep of the roof to make sure nothing could blow into the sea lion habitat, which is partially exposed to the outdoors. The storm caught some visitors off guard.

“I just saw the wind and the rain and I just bought this little poncho to protect myself," said Claire Saussol, who was visiting Boston from France on Wednesday. "I wasn't prepared with the warm clothes. It’s worse than the north of France! Very worse, but it’s ok. It’s a pretty city.”

Meanwhile, cleanup work continued in several states wracked by tornadoes and other severe weather blamed for at least three deaths.

Forecasters said heavy, wet snow would persist across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan into Thursday, with 6 to 10 inches (15 to 20 centimeters) overall possible in far-northern Wisconsin, 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) in Madison but just a trace in Milwaukee.

Severe weather earlier in the week knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses in several other states. Tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia.

Storms in northeastern Oklahoma on Tuesday unleashed three suspected tornadoes and dumped heavy rain that was blamed for the death of a 46-year-old homeless woman in Tulsa who was sheltering inside a drainage pipe.

In Pennsylvania, a woman in her 80s was killed in the Philadelphia suburb of Collegeville on Wednesday when a tree fell on her car, officials said.

___

Associated Press writers Bruce Shipowski in Toms River, New Jersey, and Patrick Whittle and Holly Ramer in Boston contributed to this report.

Donna Alexander of Grafton, Vt., shovels her sidewalk path to her house on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Amber Morin of Saxtons River, Vt., carries a bag of groceries on Main Street after visiting the local market on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A commuter struggles with her umbrella while walking through wind-driven rain near South Station, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Nick Perry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Visitors on a bus tour view downtown Boston through rain-splattered windows during a rain storm, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A nor'easter has brought heavy wind, rain and snow to New England. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Commuters walk with umbrellas through wind-driven rain near South Station, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A commuter walks past a destroyed umbrella while heading towards South Station through wind-driven rain, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A pedestrian walks through downtown Boston during a rain storm, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A nor'easter has brought heavy wind, rain and snow to New England. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A pedestrian walks through downtown Boston during a rain storm, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A nor'easter has brought heavy wind, rain and snow to New England. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rain and strong wind sweep across the harbor during a spring storm, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A passer-by carries an umbrella while walking in strong wind, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Boston. A spring storm is bringing heavy rain and high winds across New England. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People drive around in the snow in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A snowblower truck from Rockingham Highway Department clears the snow from downtown Bellows Falls, Vt., on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A sidewalk plow clears the sidewalks on Atkinson Street in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

David Herrick of Townshend, Vt., uses a tractor to remove the snow from his driveway on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Yiren Zheng of Hanover, N.H., uses an umbrella to keep dry while walking down Atkinson Street in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sue Venman of Saxtons River, Vt., shovels her driveway on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A pedestrian walks beneath snow-laden trees Thursday, April 4, 2024 in Northfield, Vt., as a major spring storm dumped heavy snow on the region. (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Neighborhood residents walk around a crab apple tree that fell into the road on Winter Street in Montpelier, Vt., on Thursday, April, 4, 2024. Heavy snow caused widespread power outages in the northeast. (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Terra cotta pipes, old sewers add complexity to rebuilding Atlanta's Gulch

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Fulton judge rejects Trump free speech challenge to election charges
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia’s top election officials weren’t consulted on sweeping election measure
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CNN Center is no more. Atlanta icon’s new name is now ‘The Center’
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CNN Center is no more. Atlanta icon’s new name is now ‘The Center’
1h ago

Credit: FBI

FBI gate crash suspect to remain in custody until Monday hearing
2h ago
The Latest
This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel. Thieves stole $30...
8m ago
In swing-state Wisconsin, Democrat hustles to keep key Senate seat against Trump-backed...
9m ago
Athletics announce plans to play the next 3 seasons in minor league park near Sacramento
9m ago
Featured

Cosmic treats and deals for Monday’s total solar eclipse
2h ago
Black culture events to attend for 404 Day 2024
After weird start on road, Braves come home with chance to get on roll