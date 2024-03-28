BreakingNews
HAPPENING TODAY | Georgia lawmakers to consider dozens of issues in frenetic finale to session
Nation & World News

Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits dip to 210,000 in strong job market is strong

The number of Americans signing up for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week, another sign that the labor market remains strong and most workers enjoy extraordinary job security
A hiring sign is seen outside of a barber shop in Northbrook, Ill., Tuesday, March 12, 2024. On Thursday, March 28, 2024, the Labor Department issues the latest weekly report on first-time applications for unemployment benefits. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A hiring sign is seen outside of a barber shop in Northbrook, Ill., Tuesday, March 12, 2024. On Thursday, March 28, 2024, the Labor Department issues the latest weekly report on first-time applications for unemployment benefits. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
3 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The number of Americans signing up for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week, another sign that the labor market remains strong and most workers enjoy extraordinary job security.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims dipped by 2,000 to 210,000. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, fell by 750 to 211,000.

Overall, 1.8 million Americans were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended March 16, up 24,000 from the week before.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia lawmakers to consider dozens of issues in frenetic finale to session

Credit: AP

Home Depot buys SRS Distribution for $18.3B in huge play for home contractors
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Judge rules Georgia Republican Party vice chairman voted illegally
25m ago

Credit: Courtesy of Dignidad Inmigrante en Athens.

‘People are scared:’ Latinos in Athens brace for immigration bills

Credit: Courtesy of Dignidad Inmigrante en Athens.

‘People are scared:’ Latinos in Athens brace for immigration bills

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Tosca Musk, Elon’s sister, embraces Georgia as home for streamer Passionflix
The Latest

Credit: AP

4 Canadian school boards sue Snapchat, TikTok and Meta for disrupting students' education
9m ago
King Charles stresses importance of kindness as he skips pre-Easter service amid cancer...
9m ago
What to know about the cargo ship Dali, a mid-sized ocean monster that took down a...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

AJC high school boys basketball player of year: McEachern’s Ace Bailey
57m ago
Deadline pressure: Numbers illustrate how much your lawmakers cram into the last day
Hello, Braves fans: Meet Barrett Sallee, new host of the AJC Braves Report podcast