Apple's sales fall for the fourth straight quarter despite a strong start for latest iPhones

Apple’s sales remained on a downward slope during the summer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

Apple’s sales remained on a downward slope during the summer, resulting in a full year of declining revenue at the technology trendsetter with a long history of steady growth that turned it into the world’s most valuable publicly traded company.

The slight sales deterioration announced Thursday for the July-September period marked the end of Apple’s fiscal year — a stretch that saw the company suffer a revenue decrease from the prior year in each quarter.

Although this past fiscal year's revenue only dipped by 3% from the previous fiscal year, it was still a noteworthy anomaly in a business that has been so successful that Apple became the first U.S. company to be valued at $3 trillion earlier this year.

It’s the first time Apple’s fiscal year revenue has dropped since 2019 when sales fell by 2%.

Although Apple's revenue deceased 1% from last year to $89.5 billion, its profit rose 11% to $22.96 billion, or $1.46 per share. Both figures eclipsed analysts' projections, according to FactSet Research.

Apple's stock price fell 1% in extended trading after the results came out. The shares have fallen by nearly 10% from their all-time highs amid worries about the sales slowdown and that China may prohibit purchases of iPhones by government workers amid rising tensions with the U.S.

The Cupertino, California, company didn't fare as well in China as analysts had hoped in the most recent quarter, with revenue in that region declining 2% from the same time last year.

Apple’s overall revenue regression stems largely from the longer periods consumers are holding on to their iPhones in an era of incremental improvements to the newest models, as well as the ongoing pressures on household budgets from still-abnormally high inflation.

To help juice its revenue, Apple has been raising some of its prices. The starting price for its top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max unveiled in September is $1,200, a $100 bump from last year's version of that device. Just last week, Apple raised the prices for several of its subscription products, including its video streaming service, which boosted its monthly fee 43% to $10 per month.

In a bright spot, Apple's iPhone sales climbed 3% to $43.8 billion — a sign the company's latest models are being well received heading into the holiday shopping season.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Richard Watkins

50 YEAR OF HIP-HOP
The oral history of ‘the South got something to say’2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia education officials decide which test scores mean kids can read
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Groups want Vogtle cost hearings halted until PSC elections are held
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Longtime Gwinnett elections board and Democratic Party member dies
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Longtime Gwinnett elections board and Democratic Party member dies
8h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Ex-Georgia Tech official sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.9 million
12h ago
The Latest
Storm Ciarán whips Western Europe, blowing record winds in France and leaving millions...
8m ago
Nelson Cruz retires at age 43 after hitting 464 homers in 19 seasons
13m ago
Biden says 74 US dual nationals have left Gaza Strip as he dispatches Blinken to Mideast
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Black Boy Art LLC

Buying Black art at center of show
5h ago
‘The South Got Something To Say’ doc explores Atlanta’s role in hip-hop
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top