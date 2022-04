Apple's revenue, profit top analyst views in latest quarter

The results for the January-March period drew a picture of a still-expanding empire generating massive profits that have yielded the firm a $2.7 trillion market value -- the largest among U.S. companies.

That ongoing prosperity prompted Apple to announce a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend, which has been steadily rising since the company revived the payment a decade ago. Effective May 12, Apple’s new quarterly dividend will stand at 23 cents per share -- more than doubling from 10 years ago.