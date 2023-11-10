Apple to pay $25 million to settle allegations of discriminatory hiring practices in 2018, 2019

Apple has agreed to pay $25 million to settle allegations that it engaged in a pattern of discriminatory hiring practices when filling some of its jobs during 2018 and 2019

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple has agreed to pay $25 million to settle allegations that it engaged in a pattern of discriminatory hiring practices when filling some of its jobs during 2018 and 2019.

The deal announced Thursday resolved a lengthy investigation by the Department of Justice into alleged violations of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Federal regulators said an inquiry that began in 2019 determined that Apple's hiring practices discriminated against U.S. candidates for jobs that were awarded to some immigrant workers seeking to be granted permanent resident status in the country. In some instances, Apple also discriminated against non-U.S. residents, according to the settlement.

Apple vehemently denied any wrongdoing in the formal seven-page settlement defended its hiring record in a statement to The Associated Press.

“Apple proudly employs more than 90,000 people in the United States and continues to invest nationwide, creating millions of jobs," the Cupertino, California, company said. “When we realized we had unintentionally not been following the DOJ standard, we agreed to a settlement addressing their concerns.”

The $25 million represents a paltry amount for Apple, which generated $383 billion in revenue during its last fiscal year ending Sept. 30. Most of the settlement amount — $18.25 million — will be funneled into a fund to compensate victims of Apple's alleged discrimination. The rest of the money covers the fine that Apple is paying for its hiring practices during the timeframe covered in the settlement.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Actors strike finally ending, but Georgia TV and film production will take time to resume2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING
Rivian closes 1,800-acre Georgia land deal for $5B EV factory
1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Mother of man killed during theft of French bulldog sues complex over security
2h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia man arrested, accused of threatening to kill Marjorie Taylor Greene
4h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia man arrested, accused of threatening to kill Marjorie Taylor Greene
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Teen to serve life for killing 14-year-old girl as part of gang initiation
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

A volcanic eruption has created a new island off Japan, but it may not last
7m ago
Texas man who said death sentence was based on false expert testimony is executed for...
11m ago
LIVE UPDATES
Israel will allow a daily pause in Gaza combat, as US seeks a multi-day break
20m ago
Featured

Atlanta is now the only U.S. city with giant pandas
11h ago
AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top