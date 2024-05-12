Apple Store employees in Maryland vote to authorize a first strike over working conditions

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Workers at the first Apple Store to unionize have now also authorized a first strike against the tech giant's retail operations.

Apple Store workers in Towson, Maryland, voted late Saturday to authorize a strike, according to a statement from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, which represents the workers.

No date was set for the strike. The vote followed what the union called “over a year of negotiations with Apple management that yielded unsatisfactory outcomes.”