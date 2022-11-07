ajc logo
X

Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by anti-virus curbs in China

National & World News
39 minutes ago
Apple Inc. is warning customers they'll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in central China

BEIJING (AP) — Apple Inc. is warning customers they'll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor's factory in central China.

The company announcement Sunday gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou is “operating at significantly reduced capacity.”

“We now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated,” the company said. “Customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.”

Foxconn Technology Group said earlier it imposed anti-virus measures on the factory in Zhengzhou following virus outbreaks. Apple and Foxconn previously hadn't responded to questions about how iPhone production might be affected.

Last week, access to the industrial zone where the factory is located was suspended for one week following a surge in infections in Zhengzhou and the departure of workers from the factory.

“We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker,” Apple said.

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ted S. Warren

Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia defense quiets Tennessee hype: ‘Business, not personal’

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech beats Virginia Tech in fun one, reminding us what used to be
14h ago

Credit: @ATLtrackclub

Pace Academy girls end Westminster’s streak of nine-straight titles at final day of GHSA...

Credit: @ATLtrackclub

Pace Academy girls end Westminster’s streak of nine-straight titles at final day of GHSA...

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Against Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, No. 1 Tennessee wasn’t ‘fine’
The Latest

Credit: LM Otero

Sabalenka stuns Swiatek, faces Garcia for WTA Finals title
7m ago
Sabalenka stuns Swiatek, faces Garcia for WTA Finals title
7m ago
China trade down on weak global demand, virus curbs
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Election 2022: Get Out The Vote, an exclusive AJC series
Week 12 high school football scoreboard
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top