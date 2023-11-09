Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he's back home after having a minor stroke in Mexico

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has told ABC News that he suffered a minor stroke while attending a business conference in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he suffered a minor stroke while attending a business conference in Mexico City.

Wozniak told ABC News in a text Thursday that he felt dizzy Wednesday morning, then experienced vertigo before going to the hospital where a MRI revealed he had had a “minor but real stroke.”

Wozniak, 73, had been scheduled to speak at the World Business Forum in Mexico City, a two-day gathering billed as the world’s most important management event. Other advertised speakers were Carly Fiorina, the former CEO of Hewlett-Packard and Muhammad Yunus, a pioneer in microfinance who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

The convivial Wozniak, who teamed up with the late Steve Jobs to found Apple in 1976, had been scheduled as the conference’s closing speaker Wednesday afternoon.

Wozniak told the New York Times that he was released from the hospital Thursday, flew back to California and was waiting for dinner at home in Los Gatos. “I'm back home and feeling good,” Wozniak said.

Wozniak left Apple in 1985 to pursue a wide range of other interest, but has remained a fervent supporter of the company and a technology evangelist. More recently he has pursued a range of other interests including competing on "Dancing With The Stars" in 2009 and participating as a judge in an online video show called "Unicorn Hunters" that assesses ideas from entrepreneurs vying to build startups potentially worth $1 billion or more.

While dabbling in other startups, Wozniak also has helped keep alive the memory of his longtime friend, Jobs, who died of cancer in 2011.

——-

Associated Press writer Michael Liedtke in San Francisco contributed to this report.

