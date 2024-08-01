Apple breaks out of recent sales slump as it gears up to make its leap into the AI craze

This time around, Apple’s revenue rose 5% from a year to $85.78 billion — a figure that exceeded analysts’ projections. The Cupertino, California, company earned $21.45 billion, or $1.40 per share, an 8% increase from the same time last year. The profit also topped analyst forecasts.

Apple's shares rose slightly in extended trading after the report came out.

Sales of the iPhone — Apple’s marquee product — remained on a downward slope though, dipping 1% from last year to $39.3 billon. That decrease wasn’t as bad as the January-March period when iPhone sales plummeted 10% from last year, and now the product appears headed toward a major upswing.

That's because Apple is planning to roll out a variety of artificial intelligence features that are supposed to make its virtual assistant Siri smarter and also perform a variety of helpful and fun tasks, including helping to draft texts and even creating unique emojis on demand. The AI tools will be included in a free software update expected in the autumn, but most of the features will only work on iPhones with a special chip that so far has only been available on two premium models Apple released last year.

The next model, the iPhone 16, is expected to be equipped with the AI chip — a factor that analysts believe will spur consumers who have been holding on to their older devices to splurge on upgrades so they can take advantage of the new features. That expectation is the main reason why Apple’s stock price has surged 13% since the company previewed its AI tools in early June — a run-up that has created about $400 billion in shareholder wealth so far.