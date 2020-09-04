Appeals court weighs Trump's new bid to shield tax returns

The Supreme Court ruled last month that the presidency in itself doesn't shield Trump from Vance's investigation, but the high court returned the case to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero's courtroom to allow Trump's lawyers to raise other concerns about the subpoena.

Trump's lawyers then argued that the subpoena was issued in bad faith and overly broad, might have been politically motivated and amounted to harassment. Marrero rejected those claims. Consovoy told the judges Tuesday that the investigation was an “arbitrary fishing expedition.”

Carey Dunne, of the district attorney's office, said Trump and his lawyers have long misrepresented the scope of the investigation as focusing primarily on hush money payments that were paid to protect Trump from adultery allegations. Vance's lawyers have said they are legally entitled to extensive records to aid a "complex financial investigation."

“The president has complained at every turn that we’ve not announced what the grand jury is looking at as if that itself is bad faith,” Dunne said. “But of course, what the grand jury is looking at is secret. We’re not allowed to make that public, which is what has led to his speculation about the grand jury scope. But none of this speculation is plausible.”

Even if Vance does get Trump’s tax records, those would be part of a confidential grand jury investigation and not automatically be made public. If the appellate panel were to grant Vance’s office access to the tax records right away, Dunne said steps could be taken to ensure Trump isn’t harmed should a court later rule to block the subpoena. He suggested steps such as proceeding with a second grand jury or a new prosecution team that wouldn’t have seen the records.

Vance, a Democrat, began seeking the Republican president’s tax returns from his longtime accounting firm over a year ago, after Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen told Congress that the president had misled tax officials, insurers and business associates about the value of his assets.

Congress is also pursuing Trump’s financial records, though the Supreme Court last month kept a hold on the banking and other documents that Congress has been seeking and returned the case to a lower court.

Trump is the only modern president who has refused to release his tax returns. Before he was elected, he had promised to do so.

