Appeals court scales back order squelching Biden administration contact with social media platforms

A federal appeals court has significantly whittled down a lower court order curbing Biden administration communications with social media companies

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By KEVIN McGILL – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Friday significantly whittled down a lower court's order curbing Biden administration communications with social media companies over controversial content about COVID-19 and other issues.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Friday said the White House, the Surgeon General, the Centers for Disease Control and the FBI cannot "coerce" social media platforms to take down posts the government doesn't like.

But the court threw out broader language in an order that a Louisiana-based federal judge issued on July 4 that effectively blocked multiple government agencies from contacting platforms such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) to urge that content be taken down.

Even the appeals court’s softened order doesn’t take effect immediately. The administration has 10 days to seek a Supreme Court review.

Friday evening's ruling came in a lawsuit filed in northeast Louisiana that accused administration officials of coercing platforms to take down content under the threat of possible antitrust actions or changes to federal law shielding them from lawsuits over their users’ posts.

COVID-19 vaccines, the FBI's handling of a laptop that belonged to President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, and election fraud allegations were among the topics spotlighted in the lawsuit, which accused the administration of using threats of regulatory action to squelch conservative points of view.

The states of Missouri and Louisiana filed the lawsuit, along with a conservative website owner and four people opposed to the administration’s COVID-19 policy.

In a posting on X, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry called Friday’s ruling “a major win against censorship.”

In an unsigned 75-page opinion, three 5th Circuit judges agreed with the plaintiffs that the administration “ran afoul of the First Amendment” by at times threatening social media platforms with antitrust action or changes to law protecting them from liability.

But the court excised much of U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty's broad July 4 ruling, saying mere encouragement to take down content doesn't always cross a constitutional line.

“As an initial matter, it is axiomatic that an injunction is overbroad if it enjoins a defendant from engaging in legal conduct. Nine of the preliminary injunction’s ten prohibitions risk doing just that. Moreover, many of the provisions are duplicative of each other and thus unnecessary,” Friday's ruling said.

The ruling also removed some agencies from the order: the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency and the State Department.

The case was heard by judges Jennifer Walker Elrod and Edith Brown Clement, nominated to the court by former President George W. Bush; and Don Willett, nominated by former President Donald Trump. Doughty was nominated to the federal bench by Trump.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Woodstock woman and ‘zip-tie guy’ son sentenced on Jan. 6 charges5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Judge denies Meadows’ bid to move Fulton case to fed court
3h ago

Credit: Caroline Silva

Family of deacon who died during arrest in Atlanta views body camera footage
3h ago

Credit: AP

UPDATE
More co-defendants seek to punish Fulton prosecutor over legal brochure
4h ago

Credit: AP

UPDATE
More co-defendants seek to punish Fulton prosecutor over legal brochure
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Photos: Braves rout the Pirates
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

New Mexico governor issues order suspending the right to carry firearms in public across...
7m ago
Gov. Kristi Noem endorses Trump as he visits South Dakota
22m ago
Prison guard who missed killer's escape is fired, as hunt for fugitive focuses on botanic...
30m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Week 4 Georgia high school football scoreboard
2h ago
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top