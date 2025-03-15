Appeals court says Louisiana can carry out the state’s first nitrogen gas execution next week

Hoffman's attorneys said that the new execution method is a violation of the Constitution, describing it as cruel and unusual punishment. During a hearing last week, multiple medical experts testified that they believe the method to be torturous, with one expert comparing the method to causing the same sensation and emotional terror as drowning.

Hoffman's attorneys pointed to nitrogen hypoxia executions in Alabama, where inmates appeared to shake and gasp to varying degrees during their executions, according to media witnesses, including The Associated Press. Alabama officials have said the shaking and gasping are involuntary movements associated with oxygen deprivation.

Attorneys for Louisiana remain adamant that nitrogen hypoxia is seemingly painless.

Following last week's hearing, U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick issued a preliminary injunction stopping the state from immediately moving forward with the execution. In her ruling, Dick said the court is tasked with answering the ultimate question of whether or not the execution method of nitrogen hypoxia is a cruel and unusual punishment, which would be a violation of the Eighth Amendment.

Dick ruled that it was in the public’s interest to halt the execution until the matter can “be resolved at a trial on the merits." She went on to say that it would not be a matter of whether Hoffman would be executed, but rather how.

During the hearing, Hoffman requested that he be put to death using a "humane" method — specifically asking for death by a firing squad or a drug cocktail typically used for physician-assisted death.

The only approved execution methods for carrying out capital punishment in Louisiana law are nitrogen hypoxia, lethal injection and electrocution.

Under the ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Friday, the execution will move forward as originally scheduled. Louisiana would be the second state to use nitrogen hypoxia.

Alabama first used the method to put Kenneth Eugene Smith to death last year. That execution marked the first time a new method had been used in the U.S. since lethal injection was introduced in 1982.

Nationally, over recent decades, the number of executions has declined sharply amid legal battles, a shortage of lethal injection drugs and waning public support for capital punishment. That has led a majority of states to either abolish or pause carrying out the death penalty.

Last year, Louisiana lawmakers expanded the state's approved methods to carry out the death penalty to include nitrogen hypoxia, sparking a renewed push to resume executions in the state.

Republican officials, including Gov. Jeff Landry and Attorney General Liz Murrill, say the state is long overdue in delivering justice that has been promised to victims' families. Murrill told The Associated Press last month that she expects at least four people will be executed this year. There are 56 people on Louisiana's death row.