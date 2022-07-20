Appeals court says Georgia abortion law should take effect

A federal judge put the law on hold before it could take effect and in July 2020 permanently blocked it, saying it was unconstitutional under the Supreme Court precedent that was recently overturned. The state appealed to the 11th Circuit, and a three-judge panel of the appeals court last fall said it would wait for the Supreme Court ruling in the Mississippi case before taking action on Georgia’s appeal.

The Supreme Court ruled on June 24 and Georgia’s attorney general asked the appeals court that afternoon to overturn the lower court ruling and allow the state’s abortion law to take effect.

The 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade declared a fundamental right to an abortion prior to viability of the fetus. Planned Parenthood v. Casey narrowed that in 1992 to say states can’t place an undue burden in the way of women seeking an abortion prior to viability.

Georgia’s so-called heartbeat law was one of a wave of laws passed by Republican-controlled legislatures in recent years to attack those rulings as anti-abortion activists and lawmakers saw an opportunity in a new conservative Supreme Court majority.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, center, signs legislation in Atlanta, on May 7, 2019, banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as six weeks before many women know they're pregnant. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia's restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File) Credit: Bob Andres