Appeals court reverses Trump firings of 2 board members in cases likely headed for the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two board members fired by President Donald Trump can go back to their jobs, a split appeals court ruled Monday ahead of a likely Supreme Court showdown on the president’s power over independent agencies.

An appeals court in the nation's capital handed down the 7-4 decision in lawsuits brought by two women separately fired from agencies that both deal with labor issues.

The order relies largely on a 90-year-old Supreme Court decision known as Humphrey’s Executor, which found that presidents can't fire independent board members without cause.