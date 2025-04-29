Exclusive: Black mecca math: How does Atlanta stack up? It’s complicated.
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Appeals court pauses Tufts student's transfer to Vermont in immigration detention case

A federal appeals court has paused a judge’s order to bring a Turkish Tufts University student from a Louisiana immigration detention center back to New England so it can consider an emergency motion filed by the government
Protesters gather outside federal court during a hearing with lawyers for Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University doctoral student from Turkey who was detained by immigration authorities, Thursday, April 3, 2025 in Boston. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Protesters gather outside federal court during a hearing with lawyers for Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University doctoral student from Turkey who was detained by immigration authorities, Thursday, April 3, 2025 in Boston. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)
By KATHY McCORMACK – Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago

A federal appeals court has paused a judge’s order to bring a Turkish Tufts University student from a Louisiana immigration detention center back to New England this week so it can consider an emergency motion filed by the government.

The U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, based in New York, ruled Monday that a three-judge panel would hear arguments on May 6 in the case of Rumeysa Ozturk. She's been detained for five weeks as of Tuesday.

A district court judge in Vermont had earlier ordered that the 30-year-old doctoral student be brought to the state by Thursday for hearings to determine whether she was illegally detained. Ozturk's lawyers say her detention violates her constitutional rights, including free speech and due process.

The U.S. Justice Department, which is appealing that ruling, said that an immigration court in Louisiana has jurisdiction over her case.

Congress limited federal-court jurisdiction over immigration matters, government lawyers wrote. Yet the Vermont judge's order “defies those limits at every turn in a way that irreparably harms the government."

Ozturk's lawyers opposed the emergency motion. “In practice, that temporary pause could last many months,” they said in a news release.

Immigration officials surrounded Ozturk as she walked along a street in a Boston suburb March 25 and drove her to New Hampshire and Vermont before putting her on a plane to a detention center in Basile, Louisiana.

Ozturk was one of four students who wrote an op-ed in the campus newspaper, The Tufts Daily, last year criticizing the university’s response to student activists demanding that Tufts “acknowledge the Palestinian genocide,” disclose its investments and divest from companies with ties to Israel.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in March, without providing evidence, that investigations found that Ozturk engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist group.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Emma Wozniak, editor in chief of the Ohio State University's The Lantern newspaper, talks with Nora Igelnik, campus editor at the paper's office in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 24, 2025, as managing editor of content, Lucy Lawler listens. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Credit: AP

College journalists wrestle with transparency as students fear deportation for speaking out

International students stripped of legal status in the US are piling up wins in court

Federal judge pushes attorney for clarity on student immigration revocation

The Latest

Passengers react as they wait for news of train departures, at Sants train station in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

Power outages across Spain and Portugal affected millions. How to prepare for a major blackout

6m ago

Eurovision star Nemo takes action after UK court ruling on transgender women

14m ago

Disgraced Cardinal Becciu formally withdraws from participation in conclave to elect pope

17m ago

Featured

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Monday, June 24, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Keisha Lance Bottoms takes formal step toward running for Georgia governor

Her filing adds clarity to a Democratic field to succeed term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp that’s just beginning to take shape.

BlackRock invests $1 million in Georgia workforce training

A two-year grant from the BlackRock Foundation will go to Georgia's technical schools to increase workforce training.

Weekend reflections: Jeff Ulbrich’s negligence leads to latest Falcons fiasco

Also: Sound plan for rookie pass rushers, bad Braves bullpen, joyless Atlanta United