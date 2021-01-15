Appeals court OKs convictions in college basketball scandal

Other defendants pleaded guilty to charges or cooperated with prosecutors rather than go to trial, including four former assistant basketball coaches who pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy.

In ruling, a three-judge appeals panel noted that the defendants argued that they should not have been convicted because they did not have fraudulent intent since their scheme was designed to help the schools recruit top-tier players. One appeals judge did offer a partial dissent to the ruling, saying he would have rejected some charges on the grounds that some evidence the defendants wanted to show jurors was unjustly disqualified.

Messages seeking comment were sent to lawyers for the men.

More than two dozen schools were ensnared in the scandal for misdeeds ranging from paying for meals to six-figure payments to recruits’ families.

Duke, Oregon, North Carolina State, Creighton and Texas were among the schools mentioned in testimony during a 2018 trial.

At a second trial, individuals at the University of South Carolina, Oklahoma State University, the University of Arizona, the University of Southern California, Creighton University and Texas Christian University were implicated.