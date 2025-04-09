Appeals court clears the way for the Trump administration to fire thousands of probationary workers

The decision comes in a lawsuit filed by nearly two dozen states that had argued the mass firings will cause irreparable burdens and expenses to support recently unemployed workers. They said at least 24,000 probationary employees have been terminated since Trump took office in January.

The states could still seek further review as the lawsuit continues to play out.

The Republican administration has argued that the states have no right to try to influence the federal government’s relationship with its own workers. It has already reinstated, however, some 15,000 workers to full duty or paid leave under judicial order, according to court documents.

The Supreme Court also sided with the Trump administration on Tuesday in an order involving a technical legal assessment of the right, or standing, of several nonprofit associations to sue over the firings.

Probationary workers have been targeted for layoffs across the federal government because they’re usually new to the job and lack full civil service protection.

The states suing the Trump administration are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin, along with Washington, D.C.