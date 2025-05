Appeals court allows Trump’s anti-union order to take effect

Judge Karen Henderson, appointed by Republican President George H.W. Bush, and Justin Walker, appointed by Trump, sided with the government, while Judge Michelle Childs, appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden, dissented.

The government says Trump needs the executive order so his administration can cut the federal workforce to ensure strong national security. The law requiring collective bargaining creates exemptions for work related to national security, as in agencies like the FBI.

Union leaders argue the order is designed to facilitate mass firings and exact "political vengeance" against federal unions opposed to Trump's efforts to dramatically downsize the federal government.

His order seeks to expand that exemption to exclude more workers than any other president has before. That's according to the National Treasury Employees Union, which is suing to block the order.

The administration has filed in a Kentucky court to terminate the collective bargaining agreement for the International Revenue Service, where many workers are represented by the National Treasury Employees Union. They say their IRS members aren't doing national security work.

Other union employees affected by the order include the Health and Human Services Department, the Energy Department, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Federal Communications Commission.