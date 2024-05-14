Nation & World News

Appeal judges voice doubts about ruling on transgender woman's admission into Wyoming sorority

Appeal judges are having doubts about whether they can rule on a transgender woman’s admission into a University of Wyoming sorority
By MEAD GRUVER – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

DENVER (AP) — Federal appellate court judges expressed doubt Tuesday about whether they could rule on a transgender woman's admission into a University of Wyoming sorority or if a lower court should continue to hear the case.

The admission of Artemis Langford into the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority prompted a lawsuit from six other sorority members last year. After hearing from both sides in the case, the three-judge U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals took the arguments under advisement without ruling.

The case at Wyoming’s only four-year public university has drawn widespread attention as transgender people fight for more acceptance in schools, athletics, workplaces and elsewhere, while others push back.

In their lawsuit, the six current and former members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority chapter in Laramie, Wyoming, challenge Langford's admission by casting doubt on whether sorority rules allowed a transgender woman.

An attorney for the sorority sisters told the judges Tuesday the national sorority council was unfair to sorority members by changing who could belong. However, the bulk of the judges' questions and remarks to attorneys focused on whether the case was even ripe for appeal.

Last summer, U.S. District Judge Alan Johnson in Cheyenne dismissed the case without prejudice in a ruling that suggested the lawsuit could be refiled in his court. That alone should forestall appeal, attorneys for the Ohio-based sorority argue in court documents.

Appellate Judge Carolyn McHugh expressed openness to that argument.

“It seems to me it's not final,” McHugh told the sorority sisters' attorney, May Mailman, at the outset of Tuesday's oral arguments.

Mailman told the judges the case was sufficiently resolved in district court to allow appeal. But appellate Judge Richard Federico voiced similar doubts.

“The district court is offering you a lifeline,” he told Mailman.

Mailman argued that by allowing transgender women into the chapter at the university, the national sorority council and president violated their obligation to sorority members to faithfully follow sorority bylaws. State law in Ohio, however, gives the volunteer board for the private, Ohio-based organization wide leeway to define terms in those bylaws, including who's a woman, argued Kappa Kappa Gamma attorney Natalie McLaughlin.

A court may get involved only if such an interpretation is unreasonable or arbitrary but that wasn't the case, McLaughlin added.

The arguments drew a handful of demonstrators outside the federal courthouse holding signs that read “Save Sisterhood” and “Women have the right to women's only spaces.”

“We shouldn't have to say 'Here's why I need my women's space.' Women's spaces should be protected, period,” Mailman said at a news conference after the arguments.

The argument that a court should be able to tell a private organization how to define a woman flies in the face of conservative skepticism about big government, the Wyoming LGBTQ+ advocacy group Wyoming Equality said in a statement.

“They are arguing against the right of organizations to determine their own membership,” Director Sara Burlingame said. “I am optimistic that the 10th Circuit will agree with Judge Johnson.”

The sorority sisters' lawsuit against Kappa Kappa Gamma and its president, Mary Pat Rooney, claimed Langford made them feel uncomfortable in the sorority house. Langford has been dropped from the lawsuit on appeal.

Riley Gaines, an advocate for women's sports and privacy issues, speaks during a news conference outside the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Denver. The "Save Sisterhood" demonstration and news conference were staged after oral arguments for the landmark Westenbroek et al v. Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority lawsuit. The suit claims that the sorority violated bylaws by allowing a male to join the chapter at the University of Wyoming in 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

As viewed through a fisheye lens, demonstrators hold a sign on the steps before a news conference outside the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Denver. The "Save Sisterhood" demonstration and news conference were staged after oral arguments for the landmark Westenbroek et al v. Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority lawsuit. The suit claims that the sorority violated bylaws by allowing a male to join the chapter at the University of Wyoming in 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cheryl Tuck-Smith, a long-time member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, speaks in support of the six plaintiffs in a case against the sorority during a news conference outside the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Denver. The "Save Sisterhood" demonstration and news conference were staged after oral arguments for the landmark Westenbroek et al v. Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority lawsuit. The suit claims that the sorority violated bylaws by allowing a male to join the chapter at the University of Wyoming in 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Riley Gaines, front center, an advocate for women's sports and privacy issues, speaks during a news conference outside the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Denver. The "Save Sisterhood" demonstration and news conference were staged after oral arguments for the landmark Westenbroek et al v. Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority lawsuit. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Hannah Holtmeier, one of six plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, talks to reporters after a news conference outside the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Denver. The "Save Sisterhood" demonstration and news conference were staged after oral arguments for the landmark Westenbroek et al v. Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority lawsuit. The suit claims that the sorority violated bylaws by allowing a male to join the chapter at the University of Wyoming in 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators wave placards during a news conference outside the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Denver. The "Save Sisterhood" demonstration and news conference were staged after oral arguments for the landmark Westenbroek et al v. Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority lawsuit. The suit claims that the sorority violated bylaws by allowing a male to join the chapter at the University of Wyoming in 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Allie Coghan, left, and Jaylyn Westenbroek, right, two of six plaintiffs in a suit against the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, talk to reporters after a news conference outside the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Denver. The "Save Sisterhood" demonstration and news conference were staged after oral arguments for the landmark Westenbroek et al v. Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority lawsuit. The suit claims that the sorority violated bylaws by allowing a male to join the chapter at the University of Wyoming in 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Hannah Holtmeier, one of six plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, speak during a news conference outside the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Denver. The "Save Sisterhood" demonstration and news conference were staged after oral arguments for the landmark Westenbroek et al v. Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority lawsuit. The suit claims that the sorority violated bylaws by allowing a male to join the chapter at the University of Wyoming in 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

May Mailman, lead counsel and director of the Independent Women's Law Center, speaks during a news conference outside the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Denver. The "Save Sisterhood" demonstration and news conference were staged after oral arguments for the landmark Westenbroek et al v. Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority lawsuit. The suit claims that the sorority violated bylaws by allowing a male to join the chapter at the University of Wyoming in 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jaylyn Westenbroek, one of six plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, speaks during a news conference outside the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Denver. The "Save Sisterhood" demonstration and news conference were staged after oral arguments for the landmark Westenbroek et al v. Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority lawsuit. The suit claims that the sorority violated bylaws by allowing a male to join the chapter at the University of Wyoming in 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - In this June 14, 2016, file photo, two people walk on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie, Wyo. A U.S. appeals court in Denver is set to hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by six members of a University of Wyoming sorority who are challenging the admission of a transgender woman into their local chapter. (Shannon Broderick/Laramie Boomerang via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Is Biden really trailing Trump by double-digits in Georgia?

Credit: AP

Body of airman killed by Florida deputy returns to Atlanta today
2h ago

Credit: Photo provided

Georgia State to get downtown baseball stadium
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

More Georgia public colleges to require admissions testing in fall 2026
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

More Georgia public colleges to require admissions testing in fall 2026
2h ago

8 dead, at least 40 injured as farmworkers' bus overturns in central Florida
27m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

New US tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, batteries and solar cells could raise...
5m ago
Meme stocks are roaring again. This time may be different
5m ago
Ippei Mizuhara, ex-interpreter for MLB star Shohei Ohtani, pleads not guilty as a...
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Rosie Manins

Appeals court upholds landmark transgender health care ruling in Georgia case
Jason Carter gives Monica Pearson an update on his life and his grandfather
Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna home run/RBI watch