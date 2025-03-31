Apparent explosion, fire injures about a dozen in Detroit apartment building

DETROIT (AP) — About a dozen people have been injured, including six children, following an apparent explosion and fire Monday morning at a 2-story apartment building in Detroit.

The explosion was reported about 4 a.m., according to fire officials.

When firefighters arrived, some people were in windows of the building “kind of hanging off ready to jump,” Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms told reporters, adding that they were rescued by firefighters. “Without their fast response and fast thinking this could have been a lot worse.”