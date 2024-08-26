Nation & World News

Apparent cyberattack leaves Seattle airport facing major internet outages

An apparent cyberattack disrupted internet, phones, email and other systems at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for a third day on Monday
Updated 1 minute ago

SEATTLE (AP) — An apparent cyberattack disrupted internet, phones, email and other systems at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for a third day on Monday as Port of Seattle officials worked to investigate the outages and restore full service.

“We're working around the clock to get necessary systems back online and to mitigate impacts to our passengers,” the airport's aviation managing director Lance Lyttle said in a press conference Sunday.

Lyttle said the airport is investigating with the help of outside experts and is working closely with federal partners, including the Transportation Security Administration and Customs and Border Protection. Officials have not released details about the full scope of the outage, but Lyttle said it was not affecting TSA's ability to screen passengers.

Some airlines, including Delta and Alaska Airlines, reported no service interruptions from the outage. Both of the airlines use Sea-Tac as a hub. Still, the outage did affect the Port of Seattle's baggage sorting system, prompting airlines to warn passengers to avoid checking bags if possible to avoid potential delays.

The airport also warned travelers to allow extra time at the airport and to use airline mobile applications to get boarding passes and bag tags when possible.

Still, many travelers faced security lines that were longer than normal and long waits at baggage claims and checking. Terminal screens were also out throughout the airport, making it difficult for some to determine their assigned gate.

“Port teams continue to make progress on returning systems to normal operations, but there is not an estimated time for return," the airport wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta COO leaves for new job after about a year in role
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A new setback hits a Boeing jet: US will require inspection of pilot seats on 787s
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

17,000 AT&T workers in Southeast strike over contract negotiations
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

NASA will decide Saturday if Boeing's new capsule is safe enough to fly 2 astronauts back...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump lambastes Harris and Biden on anniversary of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal7m ago
Court tosses Missouri law that barred police from enforcing federal gun laws9m ago
Double-duty Danny Jansen plays for both teams in one MLB game. Here's how9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: ABC

What was that over Atlanta? A bird? A plane? No, it was Steve Harvey
INSIDE CITY HALL
Influential Atlanta City Council member will not seek reelection
UPDATE
16-year-old in custody; 4 men found shot to death at park in Northwest Georgia5m ago