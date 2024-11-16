APEC closes in Peru with China's President Xi front and center as Trump whiplash looms

LIMA, Peru (AP) — After two days of meetings in Lima that rarely ventured beyond platitudes in discussing the strategies of robust economic engagement, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum wrapped up Saturday with a spirit of detente that many fear the annual summit may not see again for the next four years.

The 21 leaders from economies bordering the Pacific, including U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, descended on Peru this week at a time when America’s incoming president, Donald Trump, has vowed to withdraw the U.S. from its leadership of a global free trade agenda.

Few could help noting that Biden's late entrance to the traditional APEC family photo Saturday lent itself to political metaphor, as the rest of the leaders took their place on the risers before looking around to find Biden missing. They tittered for five awkward minutes before a seemingly dazed Biden arrived and took the stage in the far back corner.