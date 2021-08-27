AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Younaika rests next to her mother Jertha Ylet, who was injured in the earthquake one week prior, at the Immaculate Conception Hospital, also known as the General Hospital of Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. The 7.2 magnitude quake brought down their house in Camp-Perrin, killing Ylet's father and two other relatives and seriously injuring her brother. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Credit: Matias Delacroix