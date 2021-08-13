AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro cheer with a Brazilian flag as protesters in opposition to the president hold flowers to give to soldiers from a military convoy that paraded by Planalto presidential palace and parked outside the Navy headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The convoy paraded by the palace on the day of a key congressional vote on a constitutional reform proposal supported by Bolsonaro that would add printed receipts to some of the nation's electronic ballot boxes. Lawmakers voted against the bill. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Credit: Eraldo Peres