AP Top 25: Tulsa in at 25; Indiana set for top-10 matchup

The Golden Hurricane were last ranked in the final poll of the 2010 season at No. 24. The last time Tulsa was ranked during the regular season was two years before that, when coach Todd Graham had the Golden Hurricane as high at No. 19.

POLL POINTS

Clemson has now been ranked in the top five for 50 consecutive weeks, the longest active streak in college football and the third-longest streak in the history of the AP poll.

The Tigers reached No. 4 on Nov. 5, 2017, and have been in the top five ever since. The longest streak of top-five rankings belongs, of course, to Alabama. The Crimson Tide's record streak was snapped last year at 68 consecutive polls.

The second-longest run of top-five appearances is Miami’s streak of 55 from 2000-03.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC — 5 (Nos. 1, 5, 6, 13, 23).

Big Ten — 4 (Nos. 3, 9, 10, 19).

Big 12 — 4 (Nos. 14, 17, 18, 22).

ACC — 3 (Nos. 2, 4, 12).

Pac-12 — 2 (Nos. 11, 20).

American — 2 (Nos. 7, 25).

Sun Belt — 2 (Nos. 15 tie, 24).

Conference USA — 1 (No. 15, tie).

Independents — 2 (Nos. 8, 21).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State. The Hoosiers' dream season has a chance to reach new heights.

No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern. Major Big Ten West ramifications.

No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma. Bedlam could throw the Big 12 race into chaos.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25