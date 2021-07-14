AP Top 25 Podcast: New-look Clemson tries to stay atop ACC

On the latest AP Top 25 Podcast, David Hale from ESPN joins the AP's Ralph Russo to preview the ACC from Clemson at the top to Syracuse at the bottom. North Carolina and Miami appear to be the leading contenders to snap the Tigers' run of dominance in the conference.

What will transfer-heavy Florida State look like in Year 2 of its rebuild under coach Mike Norvell? Will Justin Fuente’s status at Virginia Tech be sorted out by mid-October?